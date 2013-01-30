Market - People in News
-
December 16, 2016, Friday
Janak Mathuradas: An investor who turned small shareholder activist in Tata vs Mistry battle
He was in the news when a Gaitonde painting was stolen from his office and made its way to art gallery in New York
-
June 06, 2016, Monday
Govt extends Sebi cheif's tenure for 'continuity' amid volatility
Govt got as many as 50 applications and later shortlisted seven; Arundhati Bhattacharya not in top 50
-
September 10, 2015, Thursday
Ravi Ratanpal: Fund manager of JPMorgan's trouble-hit schemes
India Short Term Income Fund and India Treasury Fund have been in focus, with their high exposure to Amtek Auto
-
June 26, 2015, Friday
Jhunjhunwala bullish on RTA business
These companies provide centralised record-keeping of company shares
-
July 09, 2014, Wednesday
Meet the young fund manager: Mrinal Singh
Senior Fund Manager, ICICI Prudential AMC, says 'I am not afraid of losing, but I hate to lose'
-
July 03, 2014, Thursday
Sebi chief Sinha meets Jaitley
Chairman of Capital market regulator Sebi, U K Sinha, today held discussions with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, days ahead of ...
-
April 16, 2014, Wednesday
The Mysterious Professor M
A slightly balding man in his mid-fifties, of medium height who lives near Matunga station. The description could fit any number ...
-
March 07, 2014, Friday
Britannia MD Vinita Bali exercises stock options in Piramal Glass
She has been an independent director on Piramal Group's board of directors since mid-2007
-
February 20, 2014, Thursday
MCX CFO Hemant Vastani resigns
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) today announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer Hemant Vastani. The ...
-
November 26, 2013, Tuesday
Bhushan takes charge as Executive Director of Sebi
Market regulator Sebi today said Gyan Bhushan has taken charge as Executive Director.
-
October 24, 2013, Thursday
Newsmaker: Anjani Sinha
Rise and fall of NSEL's blue-eyed boy
-
July 17, 2013, Wednesday
Sebi begins search to fill up position of Executive Director
Sebi has begun the search for a new Executive Director to fill a position that has fallen vacant after exit of S Ramann from the ...
-
July 04, 2013, Thursday
Just who are the angadias?
Bankers and couriers to almost the entire diamond industry swear by their superiority to India Post or any other courier service
-
March 20, 2013, Wednesday
Ambareesh Baliga appointed as MP-Global Wealth Management, EFS
Further strengthening its senior management pool, Edelweiss Financial Services on Wednesday announced the appointment of ...
-
January 30, 2013, Wednesday
Former chief justice Kapadia joins BSE
Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sarosh Homi Kapadia has joined the board of directors of Asia’s oldest bourse ...
-
