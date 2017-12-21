Markets - Interviews
March 12, 2018, Monday
Market returns will be interplay of profit growth, PE ratio: Rana B Gupta
'As bad loan resolution and recapitalisation programme progresses, we might see banks providing heavily for provisions,' Rana B ...
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Do not sell PSU bank stocks at current levels, advises Siddharth Purohit
He also adds that growth for the private sector also could taper down a bit in the quarters to come
March 05, 2018, Monday
CY18 will be much more volatile but investors should stay put, says Khemani
It is important to look at the backdrop CY18 (calendar year 2018) has started with, says Khemani
February 22, 2018, Thursday
Sensex can dip to 30,000; PNB scam dents investors' confidence: Marc Faber
In the case of the recent fraud at PNB, it does not impact the economy, but it does impact the confidence in the country's ...
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
Corrections against strong macro backdrop are short-lived: Luis Valdes
For global equities, 2017 was a favourable year and it helped fuel assets under management and flows: Principal International ...
February 20, 2018, Tuesday
Within Asia, India is one of the markets we are overweight on: Raychaudhuri
'Indian retail investors for decades have under-invested in equities and we're now seeing a reversal to the trend,' he said
February 13, 2018, Tuesday
Snapping ties with foreign exchanges will have some repercussions: BSE CEO
Overseas bourses may stop providing data on foreign indices, Ashish Chauhan said
February 07, 2018, Wednesday
Government will not get any proceeds from debt ETF: DIPAM Secretary
The Indian markets are still resilient enough for future offerings by PSUs, adds DIPAM Secretary Neeraj Gupta
January 31, 2018, Wednesday
Bettering 2017 returns will be challenging: Motilal Oswal MD Navin Agarwal
He says certain segments in mid-caps are trading at a significant premium and some caution is warranted in that space
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
Our upskilling programme will cover 80% of staff by year-end: Gurnani, Bhat
"There is no pattern here. Our focus is on digital technologies and change. There are different levels of readiness from ...
January 29, 2018, Monday
Heightened uncertainty puts bond markets in unchartered territory: Chopra
From a one-year perspective, if there are no rate hikes and the 10-year g-sec yields stay at 7.25-7.50 per cent, investors can ...
January 25, 2018, Thursday
Banks remain a good structural bet: Gautam Duggad of Motilal Oswal
Banking sector is still a good structural bet and remains convinced about the underlying long term value migration in favour of ...
January 22, 2018, Monday
Globally, a double-digit correction long overdue, says Rupal Bhansali
'One should always think of multi-year investment horizons when investing in equity markets', Rupali Bhansali
January 14, 2018, Sunday
We prefer large-caps that could gain from govt initiatives: Manish Kumar
The blip in the earnings growth due to demonetisation and GST implementation is expected to yield tangible benefits in the medium ...
January 07, 2018, Sunday
Investors might move money away from risky assets: Anand Radhakrishnan
The markets have moved up significantly in 2017, amid the flood of domestic liquidity: Radhakrishnan
January 01, 2018, Monday
'The small-cap story remains strong and the best equity class globally'
SHANKAR SHARMA, tells that investors should ignore all the noise around elections, policies of global central banks, global ...
December 29, 2017, Friday
Markets to integrate in 10 months: Sebi Chief Ajay Tyagi
He says he expect exchanges to deal with both commodities and equities from October 2018
December 28, 2017, Thursday
Indian funds should focus on reducing expense ratios: Kunal Kapoor
Interview with CEO, Morningstar Inc
December 22, 2017, Friday
Next year could be even busier for IPOs: Anuj Kapoor of UBS
He says as far as India is concerned, the IPO volumes have been over $12 billion this year, which is more than combined volumes ...
December 21, 2017, Thursday
Equity valuations are no longer undemanding: Harshad Patwardhan
Normalisation of monetary policy in the US is being done because the US economy has been doing well with unemployment rates ...