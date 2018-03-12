|COMPANY
|LATEST(RS)
|CHG(RS)
|CHG(%)
|CONTIBUTION (POINTS)
|WEIGHT IN INDEX (%)
|India Infoline
|846.75
|38.70
|4.79
|10.29
|15.36
|Reliance Capital
|431.85
|21.10
|5.14
|4.75
|6.63
|LIC Housing Fin.
|493.00
|9.55
|1.98
|4.42
|15.55
|L&T Fin.Holdings
|162.40
|2.40
|1.50
|3.77
|17.42
|Edelweiss.Fin.
|264.40
|4.55
|1.75
|3.18
|12.59
|Muthoot Finance
|377.40
|6.25
|1.68
|2.13
|8.77
|SREI Infra. Fin.
|81.75
|4.00
|5.14
|1.84
|2.57
|I D F C
|50.10
|1.00
|2.04
|1.39
|4.74
|JM Financial
|130.75
|1.85
|1.44
|1.27
|6.14
|Magma Fincorp
|157.25
|7.25
|4.83
|1.26
|1.87
|Bajaj Fin.
|1667.00
|15.15
|0.92
|0.61
|4.59
|Tour. Fin. Corp.
|156.60
|2.75
|1.79
|0.20
|0.79
|Videocon Inds.
|14.05
|0.66
|4.93
|0.19
|0.28
|Religare Enterp.
|56.70
|0.10
|0.18
|0.01
|0.53
|IFCI
|20.95
|-0.20
|-0.95
|-0.30
|2.17
- Here are top 10 stocks with highest average dividend yield for past 5 years
- Weakness in banking stocks is weighing on overall market performance
- Dilip Buildcon stock gains traction: Rising orders point to better outlook
- Investor wealth rises by over Rs 1 trn as Sensex crosses record 36,000-mark
- Benchmarks gain, broader market in pain: M-cap fell Rs 911 bn last week
- Morgan Stanley ratings boost: Shares of TCS, Infosys, other IT majors rally
- Ajanta Pharma: Growth driven by India, US markets
You are here » Home » Markets » Stocks » Index Composition
News
-
India slips to 10th spot in global m-cap ranking
The total worth of all listed Indian companies is less than the total market capitalisation of Switzerland-listed ones. It was the reverse story ...
-
China April PMI shows factories struggling to grow
Manufacturers also continued to shed jobs at a slightly faster clip than in March
-
On Maharashtra Day, demand for Vidarbha state gets raked up again
The government has maintained tight silence over the issue ever since it assumed power
News
-
Developers to soon start process for REITs
According to the experts tracking the sector, MAT was one of the biggest hurdles in the way of REITs and now many players will start reviewing ...
-
Natural catastrophe pool still remains a distant dream
Currently, India doesn't have a single cover for all catastrophic incidents
-
Soon, norms for selling medicines online
E-commerce in India should be utilised well and freedom of selling medicines online shouldn't be abused
MOST POPULAR
- Bandhan Bank IPO: Short-term investors can easily avoid this 'tie-up'
- Time for deep correction? We can see 50% being chopped off peak prices
- From test to income clause: How Sebi can save small investors from F&O risk
- India shifts to gold discount but Akshaya Tritya seen reigniting demand
- Andhra Bank stocks sink to 15-year low amid ED probe involving ex-director