COMPANY LATEST(RS) CHG(RS) CHG(%) CONTIBUTION (POINTS) WEIGHT IN INDEX (%)
India Infoline 846.75 38.70 4.79 10.29 15.36
Reliance Capital 431.85 21.10 5.14 4.75 6.63
LIC Housing Fin. 493.00 9.55 1.98 4.42 15.55
L&T Fin.Holdings 162.40 2.40 1.50 3.77 17.42
Edelweiss.Fin. 264.40 4.55 1.75 3.18 12.59
Muthoot Finance 377.40 6.25 1.68 2.13 8.77
SREI Infra. Fin. 81.75 4.00 5.14 1.84 2.57
I D F C 50.10 1.00 2.04 1.39 4.74
JM Financial 130.75 1.85 1.44 1.27 6.14
Magma Fincorp 157.25 7.25 4.83 1.26 1.87
Bajaj Fin. 1667.00 15.15 0.92 0.61 4.59
Tour. Fin. Corp. 156.60 2.75 1.79 0.20 0.79
Videocon Inds. 14.05 0.66 4.93 0.19 0.28
Religare Enterp. 56.70 0.10 0.18 0.01 0.53
IFCI 20.95 -0.20 -0.95 -0.30 2.17

