December 27, 2016, Tuesday
Hyundai car prices to increase from January 2017
Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), the countrys largest passenger car exporter and second largest car manufacturer today announced ...
October 04, 2016, Tuesday
Skoda launches the new MySkoda App
Skoda Auto India has launched the MySkoda mobile application (app) which will provide a single-window interface between a Skoda ...
September 27, 2016, Tuesday
2016 Maruti Suzuki Diwali discounts
Maruti Suzuki is offering special festive discounts on its petrol range of hatchbacks. The new petrol hatchback Baleno isnt ...
June 23, 2016, Thursday
GM to make in Halol till March 2017
GM India announced today that it will extend production at its Halol Assembly Plant until March 2017 while it continues to review ...
June 23, 2016, Thursday
RE Himalayan wins MotorOctane MotoDay Bike of the Year 2016
MotorOctane MotoDay Awards made its debut on 18th June, 2016 to celebrate the glorious moment of World MotorCycling Day on the ...
June 23, 2016, Thursday
Volkswagen Ameo launched in Bangalore of INR 5.33 lakhs
Volkswagen, Europes leading car manufacturer, has successfully completed 15 cities as part of the Ameo roadshow engagement ...
June 23, 2016, Thursday
Discovery Sport 2.0-litre petrol launched
Land Rover always has had plans to get the Discovery Sport with the new 2. 0-litre petrol engine to India. This new engine has ...
June 13, 2016, Monday
MotorOctane MotoDay Awards 2016 on 18th June
MotorOctane ties up with MotoDreamz to conduct Indias first and only biking awards, as we get together to celebrate World ...
June 08, 2016, Wednesday
Land Rover Experience will commence in Hyderabad
After the kickoff of the Land Rover Experience Tour in Kochi, followed by Bengaluru, Land Rover will continue its adventurous ...
June 08, 2016, Wednesday
Chevrolet to celebrate World Environment Day
This World Environment Day, automobile giant General Motors will be organizing various activities related to environment safety ...
May 26, 2016, Thursday
Renault enters pre-owned car market with Renault Selection
Renault India announced the launch of Renault selection in Bangalore today with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art facility ...
May 26, 2016, Thursday
Toyota ranks highest in Dealer Satisfaction with Automotive Manufacturers
Nearly half of all automotive dealers in India expect to be profitable in the 2016 financial year as the India passenger-car ...
May 26, 2016, Thursday
Tata Tiago Vs Maruti Celerio Vs Hyundai Grand i10 Comparison
May 24, 2016, Tuesday
Toyota Camry hybrid for a week in Mumbai
Is getting a Toyota Camry hybrid a good option? Should you consider over German sedans? The moment we think of sedans in excess ...
May 19, 2016, Thursday
Jeep Grand Cherokee Review - Exploring The Legend
After a long wait, finally Jeep has set foot into India. Fiat Chrysler India had announced the entry of the Jeep brand in India ...
May 19, 2016, Thursday
Blaupunkt India is now a distributor of Rockford Fosgate
Leading global brand in high-performance audio systems, Rockford Fosgate have announced their association with Blaupunkt India as ...
April 25, 2016, Monday
Bentley Bentayga's top speed: 301km/hr. Image Gallery
Bentley Motors has revealed the images of the Bentayga. The Bentley Bentayga combines unparalleled luxury with effortless ...
April 25, 2016, Monday
Kawasaki Versys 650 Review
Kawasaki has earned a name amongst superbike enthusiasts in a way which no other bike manufacturer has. With the sheer variety ...
April 25, 2016, Monday
Volkswagen inaugurates a new dealership in Goa
Volkswagen today inaugurated its new dealership Volkswagen Goa. With Goa, Volkswagen Indias dealer network now stands at 120 ...
April 25, 2016, Monday
Ford India not getting hot hatch anytime soon
Fiat and Volkswagen are two brands that are working towards introduction hot hatchbacks in India. The Abarth Punto and the ...
