-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Retail inflation softens to 4.4 pct for Feb
India's retail inflation eased for a second straight month in February to 4.44 percent, from January's 5.07 percent, the Ministry ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Ambika Sharma becomes sole equity stakeholder of Pulp Strategy
In a massive top-tier overhaul, the reins of Pulp Strategy on Monday were taken over by its founder and Managing Director, Ambika ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Federal Bank makes more strategic tie-ups for Portfolio Investment Scheme
Federal Bank on Monday said that it has entered into a strategic partnership with two new broking partners, M/s Celebrus Capital ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Snapdeal celebrates Ugadi with a curated store
Snapdeal has curated a one-stop special Ugadi store that will allow users to shop all essentials to make the home festival ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Migsun Kaushalam announces to provide placement linked training to 12,000 rural women
In an endeavour to laud womanhood, Migsun Kaushalam, a skill development vertical of prestigious Migsun Group has pledged to ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Fulcrum sells part of its stake in Curatio Healthcare to ChrysCapital
The Chennai based Fulcrum, a founder focused private equity firm, has announced that it is making a partial exit from Curatio ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
The first ever Telugu - English cross over Film - Friends-in-Law
New age content is surely the mantra that everyone swears by today, Keeping in mind the current trend, HRH Film Productions is ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Urbanpod receives best boutique hotel award from ET Now
URBANPOD - Next Generation Smart Hotel received the 'Best Boutique Hotel of the Year' award at ET NOW - Rise with India - MODI ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Govt. clarifies position on 80:20 gold import scheme
The past few days have seen some misapprehensions being generated on the scheme of gold imports known as the 80The increase in ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Bajaj Finserv reduces personal loan interest rates to 12.99 percent
Bajaj Finance Ltd, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv is offering personal loans at reduced interest rates of 12.99 percent for a ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Sensex closes after biggest intra-day record high in almost 1.5 yrs
The markets during the closing on Monday posted its biggest intra-day gain in approximately 1.5 years, with the Sensex up 610.80 ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
'All Advertising is an Intrusion in the Consumer's Life', says Pratap Pandit
Denali Management Services has launched its media sales arm, Denali Connect.Pratap Pandit points out "All forms of advertising in ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
California Walnut Commission unveils new brand logo in India
The California Walnut Commission has launched their new logo for Indian consumers today as a part of their global branding ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
India won "Best Exhibitor Award" at ITB - Berlin
India has won the "Best Exhibitor Award" at ITB - Berlin on its last day. 'ITB -Berlin World Tourist Meet' was convened at ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
International Research Institute for Manufacturing recognizes Indian manufacturing companies
International Research Institute for Manufacturing (IRIM) hosted an awards event to recognize companies which have implemented ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Yedeshi Tollway Pvt. Ltd. commissions Solapur-Yedeshi highway project
Solapur-Yedeshi Tollway Pvt. Ltd. (SYTPL), the Special Purpose Vehicle of India's leading and largest highway infrastructure ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Production of vehicles up by 14.41% till Feb'18
Production of vehicles saw a growth of 14.41 percent in April-February 2018, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures (SIAM) ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
MCaffeine raises $0.5mn towards R&D, product portfolio expansion
MCaffeine, a caffeinated personal care brand has raised a sum of USD 0.5 million in pre-series A funding, and plans to utilise ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Sensex soars 327.20 points, Nifty at 10,340.40
Market indices significantly rebounded on Monday in the backdrop of gains in the Asian market and Wall Street.The BSE's Sensex ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Ola officially commences operations in Sydney
Following a successful launch in Perth, Indian ridesharing platform Ola announced the official launch of its operations in ...
- Retail inflation softens to 4.4 pct for Feb
- Ambika Sharma becomes sole equity stakeholder of Pulp Strategy
- Federal Bank makes more strategic tie-ups for Portfolio Investment Scheme
- Snapdeal celebrates Ugadi with a curated store
- Migsun Kaushalam announces to provide placement linked training to 12,000 rural women
- Fulcrum sells part of its stake in Curatio Healthcare to ChrysCapital
- The first ever Telugu - English cross over Film - Friends-in-Law
- Urbanpod receives best boutique hotel award from ET Now
- Govt. clarifies position on 80:20 gold import scheme
- Bajaj Finserv reduces personal loan interest rates to 12.99 percent