March 12, 2018, Monday
Heart attacks in elderly people
Heart attacks are certainly common amongst the elderly. A heart attack happens when there is a sudden complete blockage of an ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Genes play a role in empathy
Turns out, our empathy is not just a result of our education and experiences but is also influenced by genetic variations to some ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Survival of patients with anal cancer depends on socioeconomic status
Patients with anal cancer, living in low median household income areas, have an increased risk of early death as compared to ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Researchers find link between childhood trauma, schizophrenia
Childhood trauma link has offered treatment hope for people with schizophrenia.Researchers from Orygen, the National Centre of ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
One in 10 stroke survivors require more help with medication
One in 10 stroke survivors need more help with taking medication, according to a study.According to the Stroke Associations, as ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
High-Fiber diet may help gut bacteria fight type 2 diabetes
Now the fight against type 2 diabetes may soon improve just by introducing high-fiber diet in our daily life.As per a study led ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
New tech for critical patient monitoring and recovery
A new technology has been introduced in India for dynamic patient monitoring and recovery.Introduced by Medanta - The Medicity in ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Heart attack protocol that improves outcomes, reduces gender disparities
A four-step protocol for the most severe type of heart attack, if followed, not only can improve outcomes and reduce mortality ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
New technology to identify blockages in heart patients
A new technology has been found that can identify blockages in the heart, a study has revealed.Doctors evaluating patients for ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
IMA's battle against National Medical Council Bill
Trust forms the crux of doctor-patient relationship, but Indian Medical Association (IMA) believes that it has been declining ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Smoking not only affects heart and lungs, but skin too
There is growing evidence that people living with psoriasis ought to be extra careful before lighting up a cigarette.Before we ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Genetics may have a part to play in insomnia
Sleep problems may be associated with specific genes in our bodies.Research indicates that there is a genetic link between ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Menopause increases risk of cardiovascular diseases?
People have heard of cardiovascular diseases even if they haven't undergone a procedure personally.While cardiovascular diseases ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Pregnancy and Kidney disease: Overcoming the challenge
Getting pregnant and starting a family are great experiences but may present challenges even for a normal healthy human ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Effective treatment for co-morbid cardiovascular risk in COPD patients
COPD is no longer 'just a disease of the lungs'. Many COPD patients develop heart diseases that lead to higher mortality. A new ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Childhood cancer survivors at great risk of heart problems
Survivors of childhood cancer are at great risk of heart problems in adulthood.According to a European Society Of Cardiology-led ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Prosthetic limbs represented like real hands in brain
Prosthetic limbs are represented like real hands in brain, a new research has revealed.According to a University College ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Childhood violence impacts mental health of youths
Exposure to childhood violence is linked to psychiatric disorders, according to a research.The results of the study conducted by ...
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Childhood obesity can be averted by preventing fatty liver in fetus
Childhood obesity can be averted by preventing fatty liver in the fetus, a new study has revealed.According to the study ...
March 08, 2018, Thursday
High level of Vit D may lower cancer risk
High levels of vitamin D may be linked to a lower risk of developing cancer, including liver cancer, revealed a new study.The ...
