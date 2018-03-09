-
March 12, 2018, Monday
itel teases new smartphone portfolio launch in India
China-based Transsion Holdings' itel Mobile is expected to launch a full-screen smartphone with 18According to sources, the ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
SMBs improve chances of profitability by 3 times with high cloud usage
In a study to measure the social and economic impact of cloud usage among 275 small and medium sized companies (SMBs) across 11 ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
India placed 33rd worldwide in web-borne threats: Kaspersky
Global cyber security provider Kaspersky Lab stated that India ranks 33rd worldwide in the list of countries facing web-borne ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Now capture and share moments with Google Duo
Tech giant Google on Monday announced the launch of a video messaging feature on its video messaging app - Google Duo. With video ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Amazon introduces 'follow-up' mode for Alexa
American electronic commerce and cloud computing company, Amazon, announced the launch of a follow-up mode for its voice ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Smartphone users to touch 65cr in 2019
The number of smartphone users is expected to touch 65 crore in 2019, up from 40 crore in 2017, the Ministry of Electronics and ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Five apps to drive away your Monday blues
As the curtains draw on the weekend, working professionals are gearing up for the new week. The most common feeling, however, is ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Going light with the new Light Phone 2
Light phone 2 is the kind of phone that every parent would like their kids to have.With this phone, you could place a call or ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Google Chrome users can now seamlessly export passwords
Tech giant Google announced that with the latest update on its web browser, Chrome, users can now export passwords stored in the ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Snapchat, Instagram remove Giphy due to racial slur GIF
Popular photo and video sharing apps, Instagram and Snapchat have temporarily removed their Giphy GIF sticker features, after ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Soon, Twitter may open up verification to all
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Friday revealed that the company was working on a policy to allow any user to become verified.In a ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Apple envisions healthcare expansion to 1m women globally
American tech MNC Apple revealed plans to provide enhanced healthcare packages for one million women at its supplier countries ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Android surpasses iOS in smartphone loyalty
Imposing a temporary halt on the long-pending Android-iOS battle, a study recently revealed that users of the former have higher ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Snap introduces tagging for Snapchat stories
In yet another move to outdo its competitors, particularly Instagram, image and video sharing platform, Snapchat, revealed that ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Socomec to showcase IoT-ready metering, switching, UPS solutions at Elecrama'18
Socomec, a global power management expert in LV power switching, power monitoring and power conversion business applications will ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
ad:tech 2018 initiates focus on next gen technology in 'Post Advertising Era'
The 2018 edition of adIn-depth discussions highlighting What's New and What's Next in the Post- Advertising Era elated the first ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
IDC reports Acer as No.1 'PC Gaming Brand' in India
Leading gaming PC maker Acer has hit the numero uno spot to become world's s "No.1 Gaming Brand" in India across laptops, ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Facebook activates video calling for Messenger Lite
Social media giant Facebook has announced the rollout of video chat on Messenger Lite, a slimmed down version of Messenger for ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Mivi unveils its Bluetooth-enabled neckband headset
Mivi, an Indian electronic gadgets brand on Friday introduced Collar wireless Bluetooth neckband earphones at Rs 2,999.The new ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
MainAd unveils its flagship technology 'Logico' in India
MainAd, an advertising technology company that specialises in display and targeting ad campaigns, introduced their flagship ...
