-
July 22, 2016, Friday
General Motors Holds Back Rs 6,700 cr Investment In India
Following Toyota holding back all fresh investments in India recently, American carmaker General Motors has also reportedly ...
-
July 22, 2016, Friday
Haryana Govt Bans Old Diesel And Petrol Cars
Following the National Green Tribunal (NGT)’s ban on 10-year-old-plus diesel vehicles recently, the Haryana government banned all ...
-
July 22, 2016, Friday
Porsche 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman India Launch This Year
Back in December 2015, Porsche announced that the Boxster and Cayman would be prefixed with the ‘718’ tag. Having revealed the ...
-
July 22, 2016, Friday
Electric Range Rover Sport Coupe On The Books?
The European carparazzi recently caught the Range Rover Sport coupe on test. The more ‘tarmac-centric’ version of the SUV rivals ...
-
July 22, 2016, Friday
Mitsubishi Teases Small Crossover MPV Concept
The new crossover MPV will make its world debut at the 2016 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show. This seven seater is ...
-
July 22, 2016, Friday
Maruti Vitara Brezza Receives Over 1 Lakh Bookings
Using the word ‘popular’ for Maruti’s latest entry in the auto market might be an understatement. The Vitara Brezza has been a ...
-
July 22, 2016, Friday
Coming Soon: Hyundai Elite i20 Automatic
Looks like Hyundai has listened to the pleas of the car-buying junta after all. Reports suggest that the Korean automaker will ...
-
July 22, 2016, Friday
India To Become Hub For Daimler's Mobility Services Strategy
Here’s some more ‘electrifying’ talk. Daimler, the parent company of brands like Mercedes-Benz, on Wednesday revealed its plans ...
-
July 21, 2016, Thursday
Hyundai i20 Sells 10 Lakh Units Worldwide
Hyundai's premium hatchback, the i20 has clocked 1 million sales across the globe. The figure includes sales of the original i20, ...
-
July 21, 2016, Thursday
Tesla To Consider Manufacturing In India
Listen up electric vehicle enthusiasts! American EV maker Tesla is going to consider the possibility of manufacturing cars in ...
-
July 21, 2016, Thursday
Ferrari GTC4Lusso India Launch In 2017!
Good news! The replacement to the Ferrari FF, the GTC4Lusso, is on its way to India! Sources suggest that the 2+2 seater supercar ...
-
July 21, 2016, Thursday
Jeep Wrangler Pickup Spied!
Nope, your eyes don’t deceive you. What you see in the image above is unmistakably a test mule of the Jeep Wrangler pickup. Jeep ...
-
July 21, 2016, Thursday
Scorpio With 'Intelli-Hybrid' Tech Launched At Rs 9.74 lakh
As reported earlier, Mahindra has upgraded its 'Micro-Hybrid' technology to ‘Intelli-Hybrid’ and has employed it in the ...
-
July 21, 2016, Thursday
15 Years Old Diesel Cars To Deregister First In Delhi
A fresh development has occurred, amending the earlier order by the National Green Tribunal to ban all diesel vehicles which ...
-
July 20, 2016, Wednesday
Ford's New Global Centre In Chennai By 2019
Ford Motor Private Limited (FMPL) plans to invest around Rs 1,300 crore in its new Global Technology and Business Centre that is ...
-
July 20, 2016, Wednesday
A 42 Year Old Car That Is Faster Than a Lamborghini Aventador!
Surprised? Of course you are, and so were we, to be honest. It's called the Flux Capacitor and it smokes everything from a Nissan ...
-
July 20, 2016, Wednesday
Two New Mahindra Reva Cars Coming This Year
After years of going solo, the Mahindra Reva e2o finally ended its lonely streak with the launch of the e-Verito. It looks like ...
-
July 20, 2016, Wednesday
No Commitment To Biodiesel Vehicles: Mercedes-Benz India
Mercedes-Benz has quashed all reports suggesting that it was working on practical biodiesel solutions for its cars and clarified ...
-
July 19, 2016, Tuesday
Mercedes-Benz Launches 'My Mercedes-My Service' Programme
Mercedes-Benz has launched the 'My Mercedes-My Service' programme in India. Notably, India is the only market other than the US ...
-
July 19, 2016, Tuesday
New Mercedes CLS Coming Soon; Final Edition Revealed
The current generation CLS-Class is nearing the end of its production run. Mercedes-Benz has now revealed the Final Edition ...