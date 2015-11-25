-
January 22, 2016, Friday
Moderate loss for bullions
Prices drop amid mild profit-taking pressure following recent gains
-
January 21, 2016, Thursday
Bright day for precious metals
Rout in US stock market push prices higher
-
January 20, 2016, Wednesday
Mixed finish for bulions
Gold recovers from session lows and ends little lower
-
January 15, 2016, Friday
Pale day for bullions
Good bounce in the U.S. stock market pushes prices lower
-
January 12, 2016, Tuesday
Dull day for precious metals
Stronger dollar pushed prices lower
-
January 08, 2016, Friday
Bright day for precious metals
Gold futures rally for a fifth session in a row
-
January 06, 2016, Wednesday
Precious metals end higher
Gold ends at highest levels in two weeks
-
January 05, 2016, Tuesday
Precious metals shine
Unrest in the Middle East and weak Chinese economic data boost prices
-
December 31, 2015, Thursday
Bullions lose shine
Metals lost some steam today with the dollar index trading higher
-
December 17, 2015, Thursday
Bullion prices settled higher on Wednesday
prices slipped in electronic trading shortly after the Fed announcement
-
December 16, 2015, Wednesday
Mixed finish for bullions
Silver shines but gold turns pale
-
December 15, 2015, Tuesday
Gold and silver drop to six and seven year lows respectively
Prices drop as crude continues to plunge
-
December 11, 2015, Friday
Pale day for bullions
Prices register moderate losses ahead of Fed meeting
-
December 08, 2015, Tuesday
Pale day for bullions
Higher dollar index pushes prices lower
-
December 07, 2015, Monday
Strong gains for bullions
Gold registers its first weekly gain in seven weeks
-
December 04, 2015, Friday
Moderate gains for bullions
Gold prices rose in the aftermath of the ECB easing its monetary policy
-
December 02, 2015, Wednesday
Bullions turn little pale
Investors looked toward upcoming U.S. labor market data and comments from Federal Reserve officials
-
December 01, 2015, Tuesday
Bullion metals register moderate gains
Gold recovers from fiver and half year lows
-
November 26, 2015, Thursday
Moderate losses for bullions
Strong dollar pushes prices lower
-
November 25, 2015, Wednesday
Small gains for bullions
Turkey-Russia conflict pushes prices higher
