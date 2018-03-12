-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Strides Shasun appoints KMP
With effect from 01 April 2018
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
AIA Engineering intimates of incorporation of step down subsidiary
Vega Industries (Middle East) FZC incorporates subsidiary - AIA Ghana
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
New Delhi Television announces change in company secretary and compliance officer
With effect from 12 March 2018
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Infosys announces intent to voluntarily delist its ADS
From Euronext Paris and Euronext London exchanges
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
NALCO pays interim dividend of Rs 546.95 crore to GOI
For FY 2017-18
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Patel Integrated Logistics gets reaffirmation of credit ratings
From India Ratings & Research
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Mafatlal Industries gets revision for credit ratings
From CARE
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Board of Helpage Finlease appoints director
With effect from 12 March 2018
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Shriram Transport Finance Company allots Notes aggregating Rs 320 crore
Under the Rs 5000 crore MTN programme
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Future Enterprises allots NCDs aggregating Rs 50 crore
On private placement basis
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Honeywell Automation India settles its dispute with Premier Power Products (Calcutta)
NCLT dismisses matter under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
PGCIL enters into term loan facility agreement with SBI for Rs 5000 cr
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Board of Tejnaksh Healthcare approves bonus issue
At meeting held on 12 March 2018
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Board of Sun TV Network recommends Fourth Interim dividend
Of Rs 2.5 per share
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Board of Colgate-Palmolive (India) recommends Third Interim dividend
Of Rs 5 per share
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Kushal to hold board meeting
On 11 April 2018
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Bhel secures order worth Rs 736 crore from NPCIL
For supply of Steam Generators
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Divya Jyoti Industries announces resignation of director
On 12 March 2018
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys announces board meeting date
On 21 March 2018
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Board of Coal India recommends interim dividend
Of Rs 16.5 per share
