-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Nishtha Finance & Investment (India) standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the December 2017 quarter
Reported sales nil
-
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Tilaknagar Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.57 crore in the December 2017 quarter
Sales decline 19.64% to Rs 113.81 crore
-
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Fortis Healthcare reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the December 2017 quarter
Sales rise 5.41% to Rs 166.19 crore
-
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Fortis Healthcare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.10 crore in the December 2017 quarter
Sales decline 1.12% to Rs 1120.65 crore
-
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Metalyst Forgings reports standalone net loss of Rs 136.91 crore in the December 2017 quarter
Sales decline 68.17% to Rs 79.62 crore
-
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Castex Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 392.79 crore in the December 2017 quarter
Sales decline 64.04% to Rs 125.65 crore
-
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Gazi Financial Services & Investments reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2017 quarter
Reported sales nil
-
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Kusum Iron & Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2017 quarter
Reported sales nil
-
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Stovec Industries standalone net profit rises 14.71% in the December 2017 quarter
Sales decline 4.38% to Rs 52.67 crore
-
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Asian Vegpro Industries standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2017 quarter
Reported sales nil
-
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Yarn Syndicate standalone net profit rises 3975.00% in the December 2017 quarter
Sales decline 93.84% to Rs 0.18 crore
-
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Gujarat Foils reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.89 crore in the December 2017 quarter
Sales decline 83.74% to Rs 11.00 crore
-
February 26, 2018, Monday
Novagold Petro-Resources reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2017 quarter
Sales rise 31.58% to Rs 0.25 crore
-
February 26, 2018, Monday
RFL International reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2017 quarter
Sales rise 29.41% to Rs 0.22 crore
-
February 26, 2018, Monday
Alliance Integrated Metaliks reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.10 crore in the December 2017 quarter
Sales decline 11.20% to Rs 21.80 crore
-
February 26, 2018, Monday
Associated Ceramics standalone net profit rises 6.25% in the December 2017 quarter
Sales decline 10.88% to Rs 5.08 crore
-
February 23, 2018, Friday
Matrimony.com consolidated net profit rises 75.04% in the December 2017 quarter
Sales rise 15.38% to Rs 83.66 crore
-
February 23, 2018, Friday
Prozone Intu Properties reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.05 crore in the December 2017 quarter
Sales rise 98.80% to Rs 28.23 crore
-
February 23, 2018, Friday
Bharatiya Global Infomedia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the December 2017 quarter
Sales decline 71.41% to Rs 2.07 crore
-
February 23, 2018, Friday
VMS Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2017 quarter
Sales decline 32.60% to Rs 12.90 crore
