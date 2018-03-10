-
March 12, 2018, Monday
India's industrial production surges 7.5% in January 2018
Cumulative industrial production growth at 4.1% in April-January FY2018
March 12, 2018, Monday
Road Rehabilitation projects approved for Andhra Pradesh
The 47.655 km stretch of SH-57 between Chikkamagaluru and Bilikere shall be upgraded to two lanes with paved shoulders under EPC ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
UAN Activated Members Can Know PF Balance Through Missed Call AND SMS Alert
The information for availing missed call facility and SMS service for getting PF balance and last contribution is now available ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
CPI inflation eases to four-month low of 4.44% in February 2018
Core CPI inflation rises marginally to 5.04% in February 2018
March 12, 2018, Monday
Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India signs a Memorandum of Understanding with the Reserve Bank of India
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (Code) provides for reorganisation and insolvency resolution of corporate persons, ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Outlook for Manufacturing Improves for Quarter 4 of 2017-18: FICCI Survey
This positive outlook is notable as Q-4 2017-18 witnessed the highest percentage of respondents (55%) expecting higher production ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Sagaramala Projects in Kerala
The following is the list of Sagarmala projects in the state of Kerala . These projects are being implemented by relevant ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Road Rehabilitation Projects approved for Jammu and Kashmir
The Jammu - Akhnoor section of National Highway number 144A from 4thTawiBridge to Hanuman Chowkshall be upgraded to four lanes ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Development of Eight New National Waterways
Bhanga - Lakhipur Stretch of 121 km.
March 12, 2018, Monday
Moody's assigns Baa2 to NTPC's MTN drawdown
The rating outlook is stable.
March 12, 2018, Monday
Autonomy for Port Boards
(i) The Bill has been made compact by reducing its number of sections from the existing 134 to 65.
March 12, 2018, Monday
64,000 Jobs Increased During April - June Quarter of 2017
March 12, 2018, Monday
ADB, ISA Commit to Promote Solar Energy in Asia and Pacific Region
ADB's energy policy commits $3 billion per year by 2020 for promoting clean energy, including solar energy projects in its ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Fitch: Indian NBFIs to Raise Masala Issuance to Support Growth
NBFI credit grew by 13% in 2017, around 4x faster than bank credit, while the share of total credit extended by financial ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Moody's: Auto ABS in Asia Pacific to maintain solid performance
"The performance of auto loans -- the underlying collateral for auto ABS -- has been strong for China, Australia and Japan. We ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to JSW Steel's proposed bonds; outlook stable
The bond rating is the same as JSW's Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and the Ba2 rating on the company's existing senior ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Ind-Ra: Acquisition of European Generic Businesses Partially Comforting to Indian Formulators
Operational stress, due to pricing pressures and deleveraging commitments, has led global pharmaceutical majors to announce ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Centre working on introducing cyber security in CBSE school curriculum: MeitY official
We are already working on a project whereby we have created content for CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) schools ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
ISA-ADB, NDB, GCF, AfDB and AIIB joint declarations of Financial partnership
ISA is working for deployment of over 1000 GW of solar energy and mobilising more than US$ 1000 billion into solar energy by ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Ind-Ra: Acquisition of European Generic Businesses Partially Comforting to Indian Formulators
Operational stress, due to pricing pressures and deleveraging commitments, has led global pharmaceutical majors to announce ...
