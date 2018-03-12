-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Talbros Automotive advances on securing order
Talbros Automotive Components was up 3.15% to Rs 275.15 at 15:05 IST on BSE after the company received an order from Dana Spicer ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Jaiprakash Associates jumps on bargain hunting
Jaiprakash Associates rose 5.02% to Rs 14.65 at 15:05 IST on BSE on bargain hunting after a recent slide.
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Andhra Bank leads losers in 'A' group
IDBI Bank Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd, Uflex Ltd and Welspun Corp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Bhel rises after winning order
Bharat Heavy Electricals was up 0.75% to Rs 86.90 at 14:42 IST on BSE, coming off day's low after the company secured Rs 736 ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Siti Networks Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
GTL Infrastructure Ltd, Supreme Tex Mart Ltd, Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd and Bhagyanagar Properties Ltd are among the ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Volumes spurt at Andhra Bank counter
Andhra Bank registered volume of 458.62 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Andhra Bank slumps as ED charges former director
Andhra Bank fell 11.95% to Rs 33.90 at 14:19 IST on BSE on reports that the Enforcement Directorate filed a charge sheet against ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Goa Carbon gains after consent to operate Goa plant
Goa Carbon rose 1.92% to Rs 898.10 at 13:04 IST on BSE after the company said it received consent to operate Goa plant.
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session today
The stock is quoting at Rs 391.55, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up 4.69% in last ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Exide Industries Ltd rose for a third straight session today
The stock is quoting at Rs 212.8, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. Exide Industries Ltd is down 1.69% in last one ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row
The stock is quoting at Rs 3915, up 0.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is down ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Suzlon on northward trajectory after winning order
Suzlon Energy was up 1.54% to Rs 11.19 at 12:15 IST on BSE after the company announced its order win for development of 75 ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
PG Electroplast Ltd, Tulsi Extrusions Ltd, Vaswani Industries Ltd and Ausom Enterprise Ltd are among the other gainers in the ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Seafood exporters tumble after US hikes anti-dumping duty
Shares of three companies related to shrimp production fell by 1.36% to 3.3% at 12:01 IST on BSE after the United States hiked ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Vakrangee Ltd, Videocon Industries Ltd, Redington India Ltd and MphasiS Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Cigarette makers in demand
Shares of three cigarette maker rose by 0.36% ot 2.81% at 11:16 IST on BSE after the government kept cess on cigarettes unchanged ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Volumes jump at Avanti Feeds Ltd counter
Avanti Feeds Ltd saw volume of 44.16 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 278.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Man Infraconstruction gains after bagging orders
Man Infraconstruction rose 1.94% to Rs 55.15 at 10:53 IST on BSE after the company said it received orders worth Rs 220.75 crore ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Aarti Drugs slips as Tarapur unit gets affected by explosion
Aarti Drugs fell 2.40% to Rs 548 at 10:19 IST on BSE after the company said its unit in Tarapur MIDC got affected by explosion.
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
MOIL gains after board OKs setting up Ferro Alloy plants
MOIL rose 1.28% to Rs 206.20 at 9:44 IST on BSE after the company said its board approved setting up Ferro Alloy plants at ...
- Talbros Automotive advances on securing order
- Jaiprakash Associates jumps on bargain hunting
- Andhra Bank leads losers in 'A' group
- Bhel rises after winning order
- Siti Networks Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
- Volumes spurt at Andhra Bank counter
- Andhra Bank slumps as ED charges former director
- Goa Carbon gains after consent to operate Goa plant
- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session today
- Exide Industries Ltd rose for a third straight session today
You are here » Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit