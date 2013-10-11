-
December 18, 2013, Wednesday
Lok Sabha passes amended Lokpal Bill
December 17, 2013, Tuesday
Lokpal Bill gets Rajya Sabha nod
Lok Sabha to consider tomorrow
December 17, 2013, Tuesday
Diplomat row erupts: India asks US diplomats to return Ids; airport passes also withdrawn
December 17, 2013, Tuesday
Rajya Sabha debates Lokpal Bill, SP walks out
December 16, 2013, Monday
Delhi heading towards President's Rule
December 16, 2013, Monday
Lalu Prasad walks out of jail
December 09, 2013, Monday
NOTA makes its debut, but doesn't leave mark
December 09, 2013, Monday
AAP rules out alliance with BJP or Congress
November 29, 2013, Friday
UP Govt. offers sops to sugar mills, warns of action
November 28, 2013, Thursday
Mamata urges people not to leave Bengal for jobs
November 28, 2013, Thursday
Sugar politics erupts in Maharashtra; Farmers begin 48-hour bandh
November 26, 2013, Tuesday
Delhi poll: BJP promises lower power rates, cheap vegetables
November 26, 2013, Tuesday
No Third Front without Congress or BJP support: Paswan
November 23, 2013, Saturday
Cash for votes: Amar Singh, Sudheendra Kulkarni and others acquitted
November 22, 2013, Friday
India to lobby with Iraq, Japan and Venezuela to accept trade payments in Rupee
November 22, 2013, Friday
UNSC expansion process cannot go on infinitely: India
A results-based timeline is crucial to achieve a concrete outcome
October 30, 2013, Wednesday
New political front floated in Jammu and Kashmir
Alternative platform to provide alternative policies to the people of JK
October 30, 2013, Wednesday
SC grants exemption from appearance to Jayalalithaa
Jaya had to appear for trial of a 17-year-old disproportionate assets case against her
October 19, 2013, Saturday
No wrongdoing in Hindalco coal block allocation by PM: PMO
PM had approved coal block on the basis of merits of the case placed before him
October 11, 2013, Friday
First Meeting of GoM on Andhra Pradesh division held
Next meeting of the GoM will be held on 19 October 2013
