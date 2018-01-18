-
March 12, 2018, Monday
HG Infra Engineering ends almost flat on debut
Settles at Rs 270.05 on BSE
-
March 01, 2018, Thursday
HG Infra Engineering IPO subscribed 4.98 times
Receives bids for 6.04 crore shares
-
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
HG Infra Engineering IPO subscribed 4.87 times
Receives bids for 5.91 crore shares
-
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
HG Infra Engineering IPO subscribed 44%
Receives bids for 53.19 lakh shares
-
February 26, 2018, Monday
HG Infra Engineering IPO subscribed 11%
Receives bids for 13.50 lakh shares
-
February 26, 2018, Monday
Aster DM Healthcare settles lower on debut
Shares of Aster DM Healthcare settled at Rs 179.85 on BSE, at a discount of 5.34% to its initial public offer price of Rs 190 per ...
-
February 16, 2018, Friday
Aster DM Healthcare IPO subscribed 1.31 times
Receives bids for 4.88 crore shares
-
February 12, 2018, Monday
Aster DM Healthcare IPO subscribed 19%
Receives bids for 72.34 lakh shares
-
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Galaxy Surfactants makes a decent debut
Shares of Galaxy Surfactants settled at Rs 1,698.10 on BSE, a premium of 14.74% to its offer price of Rs 1,480 per share, on its ...
-
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Galaxy Surfactants IPO subscribed 20 times
Receives bids for 8.86 crore shares
-
January 31, 2018, Wednesday
Galaxy Surfactants IPO subscribed almost 20 times
Receives bids for 8.77 crore shares
-
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
Galaxy Surfactants IPO subscribed 4.13 times
Receives bids for 1.83 crore shares
-
January 30, 2018, Tuesday
Amber Enterprises settles with decent premium on debut
Shares of Amber Enterprises India settled at Rs 1,237.25 on BSE, a premium of 44.03% to its offer price of Rs 859, on its debut ...
-
January 29, 2018, Monday
Galaxy Surfactants IPO subscribed 84% on day one
Receives bids for 37.10 lakh shares
-
January 29, 2018, Monday
Newgen Software settles with small premium on debut
Shares of Newgen Software Technologies settled at Rs 253 on BSE, a premium of 3.26% over the initial offer issue price of Rs 245 ...
-
January 22, 2018, Monday
Apollo Micro Systems ends with over 64% premium
At Rs 454.10 on BSE
-
January 22, 2018, Monday
NII category of Amber Enterprises IPO subscribed 519.26 times
QIBs category of the IPO subscribed 174.99 times
-
January 19, 2018, Friday
Amber Enterprises IPO subscribed 164.75 times
Receives bids for 81.17 crore shares
-
January 19, 2018, Friday
Newgen Software IPO subscribed 8.25 times
Receives bids for 10.07 crore shares
-
January 18, 2018, Thursday
Newgen Software IPO subscribed 7.97 times
Receives bids for 9.73 crore shares
