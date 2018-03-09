-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Initiative to enhance environmental sustainability launched in Sharjah
Sharjah, March 12 (IANS/WAM) Coinciding with the 38th UAE Afforestation Week, non-profit volunteer driven organisation Sharjah ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Nepalese fugitive held in Kathmandu on NCB tip-off
Nepalese fugitive Lodu Dime, accused of smuggling body parts of tigers, has been arrested in Kathmandu following tip-off by ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Ten dead, 14 injured in TN forest fire (Roundup)
Ten trekkers have died and 14 seriously injured in a massive forest fire on the Kurangani Hills here in Tamil Nadu, an official ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
National Clean Air Programme needs transparent action: Greenpeace
The Union Environment Ministry's National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) is a good step but has ambiguous planning and lacks clarity, ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Sunny Monday morning in Delhi
It was a sunny Monday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 16.4 degrees Celsius, a notch ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Operation on to rescue trekkers in TN forest fire
Trekkers caught up in a forest fire at Kurangani Hills in Theni district in Tamil Nadu are being rescued and brought to the ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Varun Dhawan helping Banita Sandhu for her first film
Actor Varun Dhawan is looking forward to introduce his "October" co-star Banita Sandhu to everyone and is helping her get ready ...
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Promote secondary agriculture, composting, bee-keeping, says panel on doubling income (Special to IANS)
Secondary agriculture is an important and independent activity and a division needs to be created in all the three departments of ...
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Political will most precious resource: UN Environment chief
Praising Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron for initiating the International Solar Alliance ...
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Ban plastic completely: Shoojit Sircar
Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar has demanded the authorities to ban plastic completely to save the environment.
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Fighting climate change: How a 'crazy' engineer solved Ladakh's water crisis (IANS Special Series)
Years back, on a harsh winter morning in Ladakh in the northernmost Himalayas in India, a young and curious boy in a remote ...
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Chaos, pollution hit Chandigarh with growing vehicles
It may rank as one of the country's cleanest, greenest and best-planned cities, but Chandigarh is facing issues with rising ...
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Himachal reap peas grown under zero budget natural farming
In a first, a Himachal Pradesh university has successfully undertaken the harvesting of peas planted under the zero budget ...
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Sunny Sunday morning in Delhi
It was a sunny Sunday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 16.5 degrees Celsius, two notches ...
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Lightning kills 16 in Rwanda
At least 16 people were killed and dozens others injured after being struck by lightning in the past two days in southern Rwanda, ...
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Xi underlines clean, upright political ecology
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday underlined a "clean and upright" political ecology and urged leading officials to uphold ...
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Schools re-open in J&K, except in south Kashmir
After their long winter recess, schools re-opened in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, except in south Kashmir areas where they will ...
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Sunny Saturday morning in Delhi
It was a sunny morning in the national capital on Saturday with the minimum temperature recorded at 16 degrees Celsius, two ...
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Wildlife SOS hosts first global meet on sloth bear
In a first of its kind meeting to conserve the unique and endangered species of sloth bears in India, Wildlife SOS hosted the ...
-
March 09, 2018, Friday
Aware of deaths of wild animals, Environment Minister tells Lok Sabha
In the wake of reports on 106 leopard deaths in two months, Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan told the Lok Sabh on Friday ...
