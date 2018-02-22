-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Fighting climate change: How a 'crazy' engineer solved Ladakh's water crisis (IANS Special Series)
Years back, on a harsh winter morning in Ladakh in the northernmost Himalayas in India, a young and curious boy in a remote ...
-
March 09, 2018, Friday
How to eat something larger than yourself (The Funny Side)
"An alligator can eat a quarter of its bodyweight in a single meal, equivalent to a human eating 89 bowls of rice," a reader told ...
-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Equal pay for equal work still a distant dream for Indian women (March 8 is International Women's Day)
There is an increasing focus on women's empowerment and gender equality in our public discourse and every year it reaches its ...
-
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Of divine Kanchipuram idlis and menu engineering at Mercure's Melange (Foodie Trail-Chennai)
Among the several types of idlis -- a healthy South Indian dish -- the Kanchipuram idli has a special, even divine, status. It is ...
-
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Important for celebrities to share their weaknesses: Apurva Asrani
Film writer-editor Apurva Asrani, who chose to come out with his battle with Bell's Palsy -- a kind of facial paralysis -- says ...
-
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Entries open for new Rs 25 lakh literary award
Entries have opened for the inaugural edition of a literary award that breaks down language barriers and recognises the full ...
-
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Catch up over boozy butter chicken, drool-worthy fish fingers at Soiree (Foodie Trail-Noida)
If you are a butter chicken lover and swear by the iconic Old Monk vatted Indian dark rum, then head to Soiree -- a newly-opened ...
-
March 04, 2018, Sunday
The invincible: A disabled woman's relentless fight for accessibility (IANS Special Series)
Never give up -- these were the simple yet profound words that kept Virali Modi, 26, fighting on after a deadly bout of malaria ...
-
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Walking for a cause: Srishti Bakshi's 3,600-km journey aims at empowering women (Societal Feature)
Eleven states, 3,600 kms and 260 days. One woman is on a mission to cover the entire stretch from Kanyakumari to Kashmir -- on ...
-
March 02, 2018, Friday
The revenge of the nerds is upon us (The Funny Side)
A middle-aged man in a boring grey suit walks on to the stage and waves his calculator. "Are you READY TO ROCK?" he shouts. The ...
-
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
How a woman mayor made Indore a clean and litter-free city
Prem Sharma sells gutka and cigarettes near the Vijay Nagar square, but the most visible part of his tiny business is the dustbin ...
-
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Five books to look forward to in March 2018
The shortest month of the year turned out to be quite a dull one for most readers. While Sourav Ganguly's "A Century Is Not ...
-
February 26, 2018, Monday
101 designed elephants at first Elephant Parade India
Politicians, celebrities, artists and designers came together on Monday at Gateway of India here, where, in a stunning display, ...
-
February 25, 2018, Sunday
Flying high: Changing the narrative on disability (IANS Special Series)
Divyanshu Ganatra was just 19 when glaucoma claimed his eyesight. Being a nature's boy who revelled in cycling, climbing ...
-
February 25, 2018, Sunday
Discovering India's little known African tribe
It was a much-awaited trip to the Gir National Park, abode of the majestic Asiatic Lions. At the end of the two-day visit, not ...
-
February 24, 2018, Saturday
Leading lensmen assemble in Jaipur
Some of the most renowned figures from the world of photography have assembled here to participate in the third edition of ...
-
February 24, 2018, Saturday
Delhi Literature Festival begins
The sixth edition of the Delhi Literature Festival began featuring a promising line-up of speakers and writers of varied genres.
-
February 23, 2018, Friday
Making of a writer: How Ashwin Sanghi's wife awakened the writer in him
When summer was at its peak and all his friends had left for vacations, a young member of a Marwari business family was packed ...
-
February 23, 2018, Friday
How to start your own cryptocurrency (The Funny Side)
Fed up of standing by watching while others make and lose fortunes on cryptocurrencies? Now you too can make and lose a fortune!
-
February 22, 2018, Thursday
The publisher as the writer of a novel for himself (Book Feature)
When Ashok Chopra set off on a career in publishing, it was a totally different world -- but along the way, as he was climbing up ...
