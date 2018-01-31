-
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Google celebrates women behind Play Store's best apps, games
Google is celebrating inspirational women in technology by featuring games and apps developed by them on the Google Play Store. ...
-
March 04, 2018, Sunday
Facebook, YouTube dominate social media use in US
When it comes to social media penetration in daily life, a majority of Americans are hooked to Facebook and YouTube but ...
-
March 03, 2018, Saturday
It's my privilege to share screen with Rajini Sir: Huma Qureshi
Actor Huma Qureshi says it is her privilege to share screen space with superstar Rajinikanth.
-
March 01, 2018, Thursday
Google sued for 'bro culture' leading to sexual harassment
A woman software engineer has sued Google alleging that it has a "bro-culture" that allowed her to be sexually harassed daily ...
-
March 01, 2018, Thursday
Eye-wearable Google Glass not dead yet
Remember Google Glass? The failed eye-wearable Augmented Reality (AR) device could make a comeback as the AR technology improves, ...
-
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Bengaluru civic body offers free wireless in tech city
Citizens in India's tech hub would soon get free wireless connectivity to access internet in public places, as the city civic ...
-
February 25, 2018, Sunday
Andhra to deploy IoT technologies for electricity sector
Andhra Pradesh will adopt smart grid and Internet of Things (IoT) based solutions of AutoGrid to improve energy utilities' ...
-
February 18, 2018, Sunday
Iran replaces paper visas with electronic ones at airport
Electronic visas have replaced paper visas at Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKA) as of early February, media ...
-
February 16, 2018, Friday
Kremlin rejects Britain's accusations of cyber attack
The Kremlin on Thursday rejected accusations by the British Foreign Office that the Russian government was behind the "NotPetya" ...
-
February 12, 2018, Monday
This age-detecting algorithm can make your smartphone child-proof
Finding it hard to keep your phone out of your toddlers' reach? Take heart, a newly developed age-detecting algorithm can ...
-
February 12, 2018, Monday
Jat leaders cancel February 15 Jind rally
After a meeting with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) on Sunday ...
-
February 12, 2018, Monday
President Trump's senior advisor visits Turkey
The White House said on Sunday that a senior advisor of US President Donald Trump visited Turkey on February 10 and 11 amid ...
-
February 12, 2018, Monday
Nagaland BJP lodges complaint against news portal
Nagaland's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday lodged a police compliant against a news portal that claimed top party leader ...
-
February 07, 2018, Wednesday
'Facebook isn't limiting you to 25 friends' status update'
Dismissing claims that Facebook has been using a new algorithm that limits the status updates in users' News Feed to 25 ...
-
February 07, 2018, Wednesday
SpaceX launches world's most powerful operational rocket
SpaceX on Tuesday launched the world's most powerful operational rocket into space in a much-hyped demonstration mission deemed ...
-
February 05, 2018, Monday
Japan launches world's smallest rocket
In what has been described as "a fantastic achievement", Japan successfully launched a satellite on Saturday using the worlds ...
-
February 05, 2018, Monday
Sony 'Xperia L2' in India for Rs 19,990
Sony on Monday launched the "Xperia L2" smartphone in India for Rs 19,990.
-
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Apple stops signing older versions of iOS 11
Apple has stopped signing three previous versions of its mobile Operating System (OS) iOS following the release of iOS 11.2.5 ...
-
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Water supply snapped to Muslim families in Kashmir village: NC
The opposition National Conference (NC) on Thursday alleged that anti-social elements were harassing the minority Muslims in ...
-
January 31, 2018, Wednesday
China's online population hits 772 mn
China's online population hit 772 million at the end of 2017, of which 40.74 million were added in 2017, an increase of 5.6 per ...
