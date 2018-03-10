-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Using pedometers while walking may boost your health later
Researchers have found that people who use pedometers to count their steps as part of a 12-week walking programme, can have a ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Dog therapy may help student reduce stress
Are you too stressed out because of your academics? Try spending some time with a dog, as a new study suggests that one-on-one ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Treatment for childhood abuse may help schizophrenia patients too
People suffering from schizophrenia may now possibly benefit from the effective, sensitive and tailored treatments used to treat ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Decoded - What makes you a social networking addict
Ever wondered what makes you use social media so much? Blame the interaction of your personality traits, as researchers have ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Socio-economic status may affect patients with anal cancer
Researchers have found that patients with anal cancer, living in low median household income areas are at an increased risk of ...
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Jaya Bhattacharya, Rupali's ambulance for animals
Actresses Jaya Bhattacharya and Rupali Ganguli are set to help animals in pain through their ambulance here.
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Tori Spelling back at work after alleged breakdown
Actress Tori Spelling, who allegedly suffered a breakdown, has shared that she and former "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-star Jennie ...
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Scott Baio's wife diagnosed with microvascular brain disease
Actor-director Scott Baio's wife Renee Baio has revealed that she has been diagnosed with microvascular brain disease.
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Sleep spindles may help in improving memory retention
Want to strengthen your cognitive skills regarding any relevant information? Sleep spindles can help you in retaining new ...
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Sanitary napkin vending machines at Hyderabad airport
To mark the International Women's Day, the GMR Hyderabad international airport has installed vending machines to dispense ...
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
AIIMS eye care centre celebrates 51st Foundation Day
The eye care centre of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) celebrated its 51st Foundation Day by organising a two-day ...
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
New drugs may help prevent hearing loss
Researchers have found that inhibiting a new enzyme protects mice and rats from noise or drug-induced hearing loss.
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Why living in high altitudes raises depression, suicide risks
People living in the high-altitude areas have increased rates of suicide and depression, possibly due to reduced oxygen levels in ...
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Early exposure to thirdhand smoke may up lung cancer risks
Babies exposed to thirdhand smoke in vitro may be at increased risk of the suffering severe lung cancer, finds a study.
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Facing insomnia? Try these to avoid it
Try taking a warm shower or indulging in some natural oil therapy to help you battle insomnia, suggest experts.
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Stored blood may be unsafe for severely injured patients
Blood stored for long may be less safe for patients with massive blood loss and shock as it may have adverse effects on them, ...
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Decoded: What causes bone loss
The lack of a protein key to the control of inflammation may be responsible for rapid and severe bone loss, finds a study that ...
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Insomnia might be in your genes
Finding it difficult to sleep? Blame your genes, say researchers, who identified specific genetic factors that may trigger the ...
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Saliva prevents traveller's diarrhoea: Study
Researchers have identified a protein in saliva that protects the body from traveller's diarrhoea, a finding that may lead to the ...
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Ban tobacco, promote sports (Comment: Special to IANS)
Let me start by saying that I don't want to sound a fanatic, for I don't suggest anything that I can't do myself. I quit smoking ...
