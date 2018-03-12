-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Rs 231.5 cr spent over ST women's education in 6 years: Minister
The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs on Monday said it has released Rs 231.5 crore in last six years for strengthening education ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
J&K ready in principle to consider Minorities Commission, SC told
The Supreme Court was on Monday told that the Jammu and Kashmir government was agreeable "in principle" to consider setting up ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
CBI seeks dismissal of Perarivalan's plea for recall of 1999 verdict
The CBI on Monday told the Supreme Court that the plea by Rajiv Gandhi assassination conspiracy convict A.G. Perarivalan for ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Extra-judicial killing in Manipur: SC asks SIT to expedite probe
The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI's) SIT to expedite the probe into alleged ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
SC asks DDA why conversion charge for commercial use was reduced
The Supreme Court on Monday asked Delhi Development Authority (DDA) why it had reduced the conversion charge for commercial use ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
White House backs off on assault rifle curbs
The White House has backed off from President Donald Trumps earlier call to raise the minimum age to purchase assault rifles to ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Complete probe in 2G cases in 6 months: SC to CBI, ED
The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the CBI and the ED for not investigating all cases relating to 2G spectrum allocation and ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
SC seeks BCI response on practising lawyers in legislatures
The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Bar Council of India's (BCI) response on a plea seeking to debar lawyers from practising ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
SC seeks details of pending POCSO cases before trial courts
The Supreme court on Monday asked all the High Courts to furnish the details of all the POCSO-related cases pending before the ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Court grants bail to Kashmiri photojournalist
A court on Monday granted bail to photojournalist Kamran Yousuf, accused of stone pelting in the Kashmir Valley.
March 12, 2018, Monday
Khaleda Zia granted bail in corruption case
A Bangladesh court on Monday granted four months interim bail to former Prime Minister and the country's main opposition leader ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
HC grants bail to Amanatullah Khan in CS assault case
The Delhi High Court on Monday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Amanatullah Khan who was arrested for allegedly ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Unencumbered assets of Unitech will be auctioned: SC
The Supreme Court on Monday said it will get auctioned the unencumbered properties of real estate major Unitech, including ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Karti sent to judicial custody till March 24
A court on Monday sent senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram to judicial custody till March 24 in the INX ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Saudi mothers can now retain custody of children
In a breakthrough ruling for women in Saudi Arabia, the country has allowed divorced mothers to retain the custody of their ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Bill to amend Chit Funds Act introduced in LS
The government on Monday introduced a Bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the Chit Funds Act, 1982, to facilitate orderly growth of ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
NCPCR to revise TV show guidelines for child artistes
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) is considering the revision of guidelines for child participants ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Bill to confiscate economic offenders' properties introduced in LS
The government on Monday introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha which provides for confiscation of properties of fugitive economic ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Anti-Xi Jinping posters appear in Western varsities
Posters against China clearing the path for President Xi Jinping to effectively remain in power for life have appeared in several ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
BBC appeals to UN over Iran harassing Persian staff
The BBC on Monday said it will make an unprecedented appeal to the UN to stop Iran from harassing its Persian service staff in ...
