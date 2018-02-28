-
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Train station area in Swiss city closed after bomb threat
Police in the Swiss capital city of Bern said on Friday that some suspicious items were found inside the Church of the Holy ...
-
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Number of US citizens backing gun control rises: poll
The number of US citizens who want more gun control is growing, an NPR/Ipsos poll issued on Friday said.
-
March 03, 2018, Saturday
US embassy in Cuba to operate with minimum personnel permanently
The US State Department said on Friday that the US embassy in Havana is to operate with the minimum personnel permanently.
-
March 03, 2018, Saturday
EU decries attack on humanitarian workers in Nigeria
The European Union (EU) on Friday decried the killing of humanitarian workers by suspected Boko Haram fighters in Nigeria's ...
-
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Two species of ravens may merge into one: study
A new study suggested that two distinct species of ravens may hybridise and eventually merge into one, contrary to the well-known ...
-
March 02, 2018, Friday
US to impose tariffs on steel, aluminum imports: Trump
US President Donald Trump said here on Thursday that he would impose tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum products, in a move ...
-
March 02, 2018, Friday
Britain's Prince William to make first royal visit to Israel, Palestine
Britain's Prince William will visit Israel and Palestine in the summer, marking the first official visit by a British royal ...
-
March 02, 2018, Friday
Qatar organises counter-terrorism conference in Rome
Rome, March 2 (IANS/AKI) Qatar's embassy in Italy will next week organise a conference in Rome on fighting terrorism and its ...
-
March 02, 2018, Friday
UN envoy to Libya meets officials in Benghazi
Libya, March 2 (IANS/AKI) The United Nations envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame on Thursday visited the eastern port city of Benghazi ...
-
March 02, 2018, Friday
Chinese diplomat calls on US to 'shift tactics on Korea'
A senior Chinese diplomat has called upon the US to "shift its tactics on Korea," saying that "the Korean nuclear crisis has ...
-
March 02, 2018, Friday
De Mistura renews UN appeal for Syrian truce
Geneva, March 2 (IANS/AKI) The United Nations special envoy to Syria said on Thursday that the world body has and will not give ...
-
March 02, 2018, Friday
Embraco in talks with Italian government over Riva di Chieri plant
Rome, March 2 (IANS/AKI) Representatives of US-owned electrical appliances manufacturer Embraco on Thursday attended talks with ...
-
March 01, 2018, Thursday
White House communications chief to resign
Hope Hicks, White House Communications Director, said on Wednesday that she is resigning. Hopes becomes the fourth person to ...
-
March 01, 2018, Thursday
Three nabbed over deadly blast in Leicester: Police
Three men were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of manslaughter following an explosion in Leicester on Sunday that killed five ...
-
March 01, 2018, Thursday
Brexit will not divide Britain: May
British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday rejected any plans that would mean a Brexit border between Northern Ireland and ...
-
March 01, 2018, Thursday
N.Korea accuses Japan of plotting suppression of resident Koreans
North Korea on Wednesday accused Japanese authorities of plotting an overall suppression of pro-Pyongyang resident Koreans in ...
-
March 01, 2018, Thursday
Putin urges crackdown on extremism in Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered law enforcement officers to suppress extremist activities as the number of ...
-
March 01, 2018, Thursday
Suspect cornered in classroom after shooting in US
A suspect, believed to be a teacher, was taken into custody on Wednesday after police responded to a report of shooting at a high ...
-
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
UN envoy urges Yemeni decision-makers to end war
The UN special envoy for Yemen on Tuesday called for the political will of the decision-makers in Yemen to end the war, which has ...
-
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Jordan rejects Israel's move to tax Jerusalem church properties
Jordan on Tuesday rejected a move by Israel to tax the properties of Christian churches in Jerusalem, saying it is closely ...
