March 12, 2018, Monday
Using pedometers while walking may boost your health later
Researchers have found that people who use pedometers to count their steps as part of a 12-week walking programme, can have a ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Dog therapy may help student reduce stress
Are you too stressed out because of your academics? Try spending some time with a dog, as a new study suggests that one-on-one ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
'Rolls Royce Club' honours Kerala's adventure tour company
In a first of its kind honour, Kalypso Adventure (KA), an adventure tour company based here, is going to feature in the upcoming ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Ajay Devgn to launch his own chain of gyms
Actor Ajay Devgn will soon be launching two Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) gyms here.
March 12, 2018, Monday
Treatment for childhood abuse may help schizophrenia patients too
People suffering from schizophrenia may now possibly benefit from the effective, sensitive and tailored treatments used to treat ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Make your pet's life easier while travelling
While travelling with your pet, keep dog wipes, water bow, food treats and essentials handy to make the trip memorable for you ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Culinary Art India to return with 13th edition
Culinary Art India (CAI) will return to the national capital for food lovers to witness live demonstrations by over 300 renowned ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Avoid dark, heavy linen carpets in small house
Keep dark and bulky furniture, drapes, linen and carpets away from a small house. Make it look wider by buying smart ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Decoded - What makes you a social networking addict
Ever wondered what makes you use social media so much? Blame the interaction of your personality traits, as researchers have ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Socio-economic status may affect patients with anal cancer
Researchers have found that patients with anal cancer, living in low median household income areas are at an increased risk of ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Genes too decide how empathetic you are
Not just upbringing and experience as you age, genes too decide the level of empathy in humans, a team led by an Indian-origin ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Jessica Alba chops off hair
Actress Jessica Alba has undergone post-pregnancy transformation by chopping off her long hair.
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Why living in high altitudes raises depression, suicide risks
People living in the high-altitude areas have increased rates of suicide and depression, possibly due to reduced oxygen levels in ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Early exposure to thirdhand smoke may up lung cancer risks
Babies exposed to thirdhand smoke in vitro may be at increased risk of the suffering severe lung cancer, finds a study.
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Facing insomnia? Try these to avoid it
Try taking a warm shower or indulging in some natural oil therapy to help you battle insomnia, suggest experts.
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Tips for travelling responsibly
Different countries may have customs that one is unaware of, but it is the responsibility of travellers to leave destinations as ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Decoded: What causes bone loss
The lack of a protein key to the control of inflammation may be responsible for rapid and severe bone loss, finds a study that ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Heavy makeup may create doubt over women's leadership ability
If you aspire to be a leader, you should go easy with your makeup, a new study suggests, adding that women wearing heavy makeup ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Insomnia might be in your genes
Finding it difficult to sleep? Blame your genes, say researchers, who identified specific genetic factors that may trigger the ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Angelina Jolie can't relax
Actress-filmmaker Angelina Jolie says she can't relax.
