March 12, 2018, Monday
Court grants bail to Kashmiri photojournalist
A court on Monday granted bail to photojournalist Kamran Yousuf, accused of stone pelting in the Kashmir Valley.
March 12, 2018, Monday
Rahul discusses fake news with Macron
Congress President Rahul Gandhi met French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday and said they discussed issues common to both ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
BBC appeals to UN over Iran harassing Persian staff
The BBC on Monday said it will make an unprecedented appeal to the UN to stop Iran from harassing its Persian service staff in ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Free photojournalist, Mehbooba tells Rajnath
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Sunday she had spoken to Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking the release ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Kapoor bahus do not work in films is a myth: Karishma
Bollywood actress Karishma Kapoor says people have a misconception that the Kapoor family is too traditional to allow their ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
One arrested in Gauri Lankesh murder
A 37-year-old man was arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh six months ago, police ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Of brains, media, reporting and love (IANS Books This Weekend)
Know how the brain can shape our lives in unexpected and, in some cases, brilliant and alarming ways; read the story of a ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Obama in talks to provide shows for Netflix
Former US President Barack Obama was in advanced negotiations with Netflix to produce a series of high-profile shows that will ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Women journalists' body lauds members for fortitude
On International Women's Day, Indian women journalists' body on Thursday commended its members for standing up to the challenges ...
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
BJP's Raja invites ire of TN parties for social media post
BJP National Secretary H. Raja on Tuesday faced the ire of several parties over a message he posted in the social media, with DMK ...
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
SC seeks ED's response on summons to Karti
The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea by Karti Chidambaram, son of ...
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Indonesia blocks Tumblr platform over inappropriate content
Indonesia's government on Tuesday blocked online blogging service Tumblr over "inappropriate content" in more than 360 of its ...
March 05, 2018, Monday
SC to hear Karti plea against ED on Tuesday
The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear a plea by Karti Chidambaram, son of Congress leader P. Chidambaram, challenging the ...
March 04, 2018, Sunday
CBI arranges Karti 'encounter' with Indrani Mukerjea
Moving ahead in the INX Media alleged bribery case, the CBI brought Karti Chidambaram, son of ex-Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, ...
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Irani's whims making DD/AIR staff suffer: Congress
Following media reports that the Centre is withholding funds to Prasar Bharti since December, the Congress on Saturday attacked ...
March 02, 2018, Friday
37-year-old man held for questioning in Gauri Lankesh murder case
Suspect hails from Birur town in Chikkamagaluru district
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
Australia top cop resigns over racist posts, one on 'Indian, Pakistani peasants'
One of Australia's most senior police officers has stepped down after he was linked to "shocking" racist and obscene online posts ...
February 26, 2018, Monday
Russia starts three-week pre-election debate
A three-week pre-election debate kicked off on Monday, in which Russian presidential candidates would present their election ...
February 26, 2018, Monday
Australian TV interview with New Zealand PM deemed 'creepy'
An Australia TV interview with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in which she was called "attractive" has been widely ...
February 25, 2018, Sunday
BBC sues Chinese firm for trademark infringement
A Beijing court on Sunday said the BBC had filed a lawsuit against a Chinese company for using its name to promote an English ...
