March 12, 2018, Monday
Over 230 arrested over communal clashes in Sri Lanka
Over 230 people have been arrested over the communal clashes in Sri Lanka's Kandy district, including those who were caught for ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Amnesty condemns escalating militarisation in Myanmar's Rakhine
Amnesty International released a report on Monday condemning the escalating militarisation in Myanmar's Rakhine state, from which ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
UN official condemns attacks on Sri Lankan Muslims
Under-Secretary-General Jeffrey Feltman has condemned the violence against Muslims in Sri Lanka and urged the government to bring ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Hindus in Bangladesh fast dwindling: Human rights activist
The Hindus of Bangladesh were dwindling with their strength decreasing from one-third in 1947 to one-fifteenth in 2016, said a ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
London school removes 'homosexual' mentions from textbook
A state-funded Orthodox Jewish girls school in north London has admitted to censoring sections of textbooks to remove mentions of ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Sangay asks Xi to resolve Tibet issue peacefully
Tibetan Prime Minister-in-exile Lobsang Sangay on Saturday urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to resolve the issue of Tibet ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
All this happened because I embraced Islam: Hadiya
On her first visit to her home state Kerala after the Supreme Court upheld her marriage with Shafin Jahan, Hadiya on Saturday ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
BJP wrongly convinced people that Congress is Muslim party: Sonia
UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Friday said the BJP had succeeded in wrongly convincing people that the Congress was "a Muslim ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Security up in Sri Lanka after communal clashes
Security was heightened throughout Sri Lanka on Friday to maintain law and order after deadly communal clashes erupted in the ...
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Women rally in Agra to demand saving of Yamuna
Hundreds of women on Thursday gathered on Yamuna river bank here to demand prompt and effective action to save the Yamuna river ...
March 08, 2018, Thursday
SC upholds Hadiya's marriage (Third Lead)
The Supreme Court on Thursday restored the controversial marriage of Hadiya, formerly a Hindu, with Shafin Jahan, setting aside a ...
March 08, 2018, Thursday
SC upholds Hadiya's marriage
The Supreme Court on Thursday restored the controversial marriage of Hadiya, formerly a Hindu, with Shafin Jahan, setting aside a ...
March 08, 2018, Thursday
SC to hear Hadiya's case at 2 p.m.
The Supreme Court will pass an order on the annulment of Kerala woman Hadiya's marriage to Shafin Jahan at 2 p.m. on Thursday, a ...
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
NIA denies behaving with Hadiya with prejudice
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday denied before the Supreme Court the allegation of Kerala woman Hadiya, who ...
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Shiv Sena demands re-installation of Shivaji statue in Goa
Amid the backdrop of several statues being vandalized in different parts of the state, the Shiv Sena in Goa on Wednesday demanded ...
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Sri Lanka blocks social networks amid communal violence
Social networks across Sri Lanka were blocked on Wednesday by the government as around 600 troops were deployed in the central ...
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Database for religion-based hate crimes launched in Delhi
A website, Documentation of the Oppressed (DOTO), which documents religion-based hate crimes, was launched here on Wednesday.
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Curfew extended in Sri Lanka for 3rd day
The police on Wednesday extended curfew for the third consecutive day in Sri Lanka's central district of Kandy after Buddhists ...
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Lanka violence: Guterres concerned, UN official to visit Kandy
UN Under-Secretary-General Jeffrey Feltman is to visit the Sri Lankan city of Kandy, at the centre of incidents of communal ...
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Sri Lanka declares emergency following communal clashes
A 10-day state of emergency was declared in Sri Lanka on Tuesday after sectarian violence between Buddhists and Muslims in the ...
