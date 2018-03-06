-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Indo-French centre for engineers inaugurated in Bengaluru
Coinciding with the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to India, an Indo-French Centre of Excellence (CoE) was inaugurated ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Modi to attend Manipur Science Congress
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Science Congress in the Manipur University (MU) campus on March 16, ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Genes too decide how empathetic you are
Not just upbringing and experience as you age, genes too decide the level of empathy in humans, a team led by an Indian-origin ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Scientists find habitable 'super-Earth' among 15 new planets
Scientists have discovered 15 new planets -- including one 'super-Earth' that could harbour liquid water -- orbiting small, cool ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Mars rocket will fly short flights next year: Musk
Billionaire businessman Elon Musk has said that his company SpaceX will be ready to fly its Mars rocket in 2019, the media ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Indian-origin researchers develop handy blood pressure app, hardware
To get the accuracy of cuff devices and the convenience of mobile device apps, a team led by an Indian-origin researcher has ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Manipulating gut microbes may reduce intestinal parasitic infections
The kinds of microbes living in the gut influences the severity and recurrence of parasitic worm infections, researchers have ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Managing eating habits may be key to mitigate malaria, parasite: Study
Malaria infections might be brought under control by managing the eating habits of infected people or animals, as a new study ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Scientists identify 36 new genes implicated in cardiac disease
Researchers have identified 36 new genes that plays a causal role in cardiac hypertrophy -- abnormal thickening of the heart ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Sleep spindles may help in improving memory retention
Want to strengthen your cognitive skills regarding any relevant information? Sleep spindles can help you in retaining new ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Scientists recreate solar eruption in 3D
Scientists have combined data from three NASA satellites to develop a 3D model that simulates how shocks following coronal mass ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
New chip technology can boost quantum computing power
An international team, including Chinese researchers, has demonstrated a large-scale integrated quantum photonic circuit, which ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Global fisheries to be 20% less productive in 2300: Study
The world's fisheries will be, on average, 20 per cent less productive in the year 2300 which could be characterised by a ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
CSIR authorises private path lab for genetic tests
Hoping to use private pathology labs to reach out to people, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on Thursday ...
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Jupiter's mysterious jet-streams 'unearthly', finds Juno probe
The atmospheric winds of Jupiter run deep into its atmosphere and last longer than similar atmospheric processes found here on ...
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
NASA wants you to send your name to the Sun
If you want your name to travel through the Sun's atmosphere, braving brutal heat and radiation conditions, here comes your ...
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Bio sanitary pad among sustainability challenge winners
Biodegradable sanitary napkins and a 'beeswax cloth wrap' to replace silver foil were the two winning novel utilities which won ...
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Researchers find rare mineral in plants for first time
In a first, researchers have discovered on alpine plants a rare mineral that holds potential as a new material for industrial and ...
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Microsoft completes renewable energy deal for Bengaluru facility
Microsoft on Tuesday said it completed its first renewable energy deal in India which will help power its new office building ...
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
SpaceX puts Spanish satellite into orbit
SpaceX on Tuesday put Spanish satellite Hispasat 30W-6 into orbit from Cape Canaveral, Florida, the company announced.
