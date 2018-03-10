-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Ex-Nagaland CM Zeliang seeks fresh date to appear before NIA
The NIA on Monday summoned former Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang for questioning in connection with an alleged "tax ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
CBI seeks dismissal of Perarivalan's plea for recall of 1999 verdict
The CBI on Monday told the Supreme Court that the plea by Rajiv Gandhi assassination conspiracy convict A.G. Perarivalan for ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Taliban capture first Afghan district in 2018
Taliban fighters have taken control of a district in Afghanistan's Farah province, making it the first district to fall into ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Youths, security forces clash in Srinagar
Clashes broke out Monday in Soura area of Srinagar as scores of youths marched to attend the funeral of Essa Fazili, one of the ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
7 civilians killed in Afghanistan Taliban attack
Seven civilians, including two women and three children, were killed when Taliban militants hit their vehicle with a rocket in ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
March 12, 2018, Monday
March 12, 2018, Monday
Restrictions imposed in parts of Srinagar
Authorities imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar on Monday to maintain law and order in the wake of the killing of three ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Three militants killed in Kashmir gunfight
Three militants were killed early Monday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Eight GNLA rebels to surrender in Meghalaya
As many as eight rebels of the outlawed Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) are set to surrender before Meghalaya Home Minister ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Grenade hurled at PDP legislator's house in J&K
Militants on Sunday hurled a grenade at the house of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislator in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Indira said she will be killed, I told dad he too will die: Rahul
Congress President Rahul Gandhi has said his grandmother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi told him she will be killed and ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Free photojournalist, Mehbooba tells Rajnath
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Sunday she had spoken to Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking the release ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Syrian government denies possession of chemical weapons
Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad on Saturday denied his government's possession of chemical weapons or chlorine gas.
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Syrian government splits rebel-held Eastern Ghouta
Syrian government forces have split the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta, cutting off the largest city Douma, media reports ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Militants hurl grenade at police station in Srinagar
Militants hurled a grenade at a police station in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar on Saturday, police said.
March 10, 2018, Saturday
10 sentenced to death in Egypt over terror charges
An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced 10 persons to death for forming a terrorist cell, the media reported.
March 10, 2018, Saturday
India, France strongly condemn terrorism
India and France on Saturday reiterated their strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations while naming ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
India, France release joint strategic vision for IOR (Roundup)
With China's increasing presence in the Indian Ocean Region, India and France on Saturday announced broadbasing of their ties ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
15 Afghan soldiers killed in Taliban attack
At least 15 Afghan soldiers were killed when Taliban militants attacked their outpost in Afghanistan's Farah province, the media ...
