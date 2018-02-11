Business Law & Taxation Articles
March 12, 2018, Monday
From ground rent at ports to arbitration, here are the key court orders
A weekly selection of key court orders
March 12, 2018, Monday
PNB scam and banking sector crisis: Will NFRA reduce fraud risk?
Setting up of the National Financial Reporting Authorityshould not be viewed as an indictment of ICAI
March 12, 2018, Monday
From IUC to call drop, here are Trai's norms that were challenged in courts
In 2016, after Jio's entry, the earlier operators have challenged the regulations on predatory pricing
March 12, 2018, Monday
Regulating 'champions': Accounting, legal education systems need to upgrade
Experts share their take on the key regulatory concerns that need to be addressed to realise the potential of two of these
March 05, 2018, Monday
PNB scam: Will Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill catch the next Nirav Modi?
Legal experts are not sure if threat of confiscation of property will be deterrent enough for fleeing offenders
March 04, 2018, Sunday
From arbitration clause to brand name, here are the key court orders
The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal of Essar Bulk Terminal Ltd against the Gujarat government's notification expanding the ...
March 04, 2018, Sunday
Concept of inverted duty structure in Customs is a myth
The logic of inverted duty structure is not correct. What is more relevant is the Effective Rate of Protection
March 04, 2018, Sunday
NFRA: The threshold limit has to be pragmatic, says Amarjit Chopra
Bureaucracy had been pushing for the NFRA, citing examples from other countries but the political leadership resisted such move
March 04, 2018, Sunday
NFRA: Oversight over larger audit firms a must, says Vishesh C Chandiok
India remains the only major economy where CAs are still effectively self-regulated
February 25, 2018, Sunday
From US tax laws to BEAT, Indian firms are preparing for global tax reforms
Experts say Indian businesses operating in the US need to go beyond the changes in the corporate tax rate structure
February 25, 2018, Sunday
Responsibility on Google not to distort competition, says Naval Satarawala
The fine and the remedy are significant... the CCI has asked Google to alter the way it does business in India, says Naval ...
February 25, 2018, Sunday
From insurance claim to Lupin diabetes drug, here are the key court orders
A weekly selection of key court orders
February 25, 2018, Sunday
IBC: Amendment debarring defaulting promoters may be challenged in court
The insolvency and bankruptcy process is entering the decisive phase where some big-ticket stressed assets are up for grabs
February 19, 2018, Monday
PNB fraud: Who's liable and why multiple audits failed to raise an alarm?
While the scam highlights the need for an overhaul of the oversight mechanism of banks and of their internal controls, questions ...
February 19, 2018, Monday
Bankruptcy: IBBI asks IPs to disclose their relationship with parties
Some IPs feel that the IBBI is trying to micro-manage by laying down communication norms
February 18, 2018, Sunday
From shoe design case to law on securities, here are key court orders
A weekly selection of key court orders
February 11, 2018, Sunday
From arbitration to cheque bounce cases, here are list of key court orders
A weekly selection of key court orders
February 11, 2018, Sunday
Auditing is an age-old profession - what is in the future?
The moot question is whether all these measures will improve audit quality
February 11, 2018, Sunday
The Electricity Act: Charging up the electric vehicle ecosystem
While there are more than 6,000 electric cars and two-wheelers, and a large number of buses and e-rickshaws, there aren't any ...
February 11, 2018, Sunday
Treating discounts as capex likely to increase tax liability on start-ups
Businesses - both online and offline - treat discounts as revenue expenditure