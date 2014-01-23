TCA Srinivasa-Raghavan's T20 Columns
February 06, 2016, Saturday
Mitali Saran: Sleeping with the frenemy
Travelling with friends fosters that special bonding over everyone's annoying OCD
April 25, 2014, Friday
Ban regional parties from LS?
The Maharashtra Chief Minister, Prithviraj Chavan, came up with startling idea a few days ago. Regional parties, he told ...
April 23, 2014, Wednesday
Modi's moment of truth
Chanakya is believed to have warned the King "Do not put your trust in bad friends". Atal Behari Vajpayee had also discovered ...
February 21, 2014, Friday
Chidambaram tackles Modi
Everyone is wondering why the finance minister has decided to transfer the spending of about Rs 2 lakh crore of centrally ...
February 11, 2014, Tuesday
How to fix the cricket betting problem
t has long been suspected that the summer tournament in cricket, the Indian Premier League (IPL), is a hotbed of gambling. ...
February 06, 2014, Thursday
Narendra Modi and the choices before Mr Mukherjee
Why did Narendra Modi suddenly hark back to October 31, 1984 when Mr Pranab Mukherjee was not made Prime Minister after Indira ...
February 02, 2014, Sunday
Web Column: Pranab, stability and Prime Minister Rahul
Everyone is agreed on the following three things
January 29, 2014, Wednesday
The Rahul Gandhi show: The interviewer did as badly as the interviewee
The Indian Express said of him that he "is still million detached, speaking of faraway things."
January 28, 2014, Tuesday
Is inflation here to stay?
People will be talking about two things today: Rahul Gandhi's 90 minute long interview to Times Now and RBI Governor Raghuram ...
January 24, 2014, Friday
Why Urjit Patel's report on monetary policy is of little use
In 2006, Raghuram Rajan, who is now the Governor of the RBI, was asked by the Planning Commission, which at that time was ...
January 23, 2014, Thursday
AAP's right wing morality and left wing economics
The middle class is outraged that the Aam Admi Party (AAP) and Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, should have endorsed the ...