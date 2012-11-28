-
December 05, 2016, Monday
Debate: Draft medical device rules, 2016
The landscape for the medical devices industry is at an inflection point with the government re-working the regulatory framework
April 08, 2013, Monday
Is the Mahila Bank a good idea?
Although it aims to empower women, it may become a licence for other PSU banks to shirk from their responsibilities to women
March 20, 2013, Wednesday
Is Preferential Market Access justified?
Domestic manufacturing will reduce India's dependence on imports of electronics but may deprive access to the latest global ...
March 11, 2013, Monday
Was Wharton right to disinvite Modi?
It compromises the Gujarat CM's freedom of expression, but is politically & morally progressive in upholding American ideals ...
February 20, 2013, Wednesday
Time for commodities transaction tax?
A differential tax structure for derivatives is not fair but CTT will act as a dampener for investors and cut commodity trade ...
February 11, 2013, Monday
Are multinationals being treated unfairly?
Sudden tax demands could derail Indiaâ€™s long-term FDI goals but foreign companies must also conform to local laws
January 29, 2013, Tuesday
Is the mandate on CSR spending by corporations a good idea?
It doesn't address people's concerns about corporate activity but could drive companies to align philanthropy with their core ...
January 16, 2013, Wednesday
Should industrial houses be given bank licences?
“Industrial houses have a proven track record and an experienced team at the helm.
January 10, 2013, Thursday
Is UID-linked cash transfer a good idea?
“Aadhaar is being made de facto compulsory for welfare schemes.
January 04, 2013, Friday
Should the government mandate women directors on corporate boards?
“In a society in which women were culturally brainwashed into believing that they are inferior to men, mindsets do not ...
November 28, 2012, Wednesday
Is the government killing the steel industry?
The industry ignored measures that would have improved iron ore quality, but then, the mining ban has done considerable harm ...