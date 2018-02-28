Letters to the Editor
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Letter to BS: How new GST regime could make supply chains faster, simpler
Introduction of GST has ensured that efficient companies look for a close-to-straight-line route by opening warehouses at the ...
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Letter to BS: Xi Jinping is reversing all elements of the Deng formula
Dictatorial approach is the actual cause of chaos as the fear of threat to life creates confusion in the mind of the ruler, and ...
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Letter to BS on distressed real estate and Indian economy
With its daily drama, twists and turns, and addition of new players, the saga resembles a never-ending Indian television soap ...
-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Learn from mistakes: Letter to BS on PNB scam and banking sector crisis
A separate holding company, may be under the Banks Board Bureau by amending the law, should be set up
-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Letters to BS on how PNB fraud affecting India's foreign trade
Be it a regular exporter or importer, banks have become dead slow to act on pre-shipment or even post-shipment financing and even ...
-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Letters to BS on statue politics: Why is it unfair to raze statues?
The razing of the statues of any political thinker reeks of arrogance and intolerance towards the opponents
-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Letters to BS on vandalism of Periyar, Lenin statues across India
The angry backlash over the defilement of Periyar's statue seems to have driven the BJP to strike a hasty retreat.
-
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Letter to BS: China is making helipads in Doklam area, says Sitharaman
What is needed is for the Indian army to identify three or four topographically strategic places in Bhutan and occupy them
-
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Letter to BS: Debacle of the Left Front in Tripura is a dreadful sign
According to the fifth employment-unemployment survey published in 2016 by the Labour Bureau
-
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Crisis of cinema: Letter to BS on How multiplexes skew Indian film market
The security staff looks for any eatable in the nooks and crannies of purses with excessive pat downs which would shame even the ...
-
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Letter to BS: Who wants public sector bank reforms, anyway?
Who is preventing a wholesale overhaul of public sector banks (PSB) to bring them on par with the best among the world-class ...
-
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Letter to BS on Left's abysmal performance in Assembly election
While the Bhartiya Janta Party must be lauded for their stellar performance in the northeast, their victory in the Left bastion ...
-
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Letter to BS: Northeast Election results herald major shifts in politics
It is noticeable that the party tones down its core Hindutva ideology whenever it becomes necessary to make inroads into virgin ...
-
March 04, 2018, Sunday
Letter to BS: Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill is a welcome step
This is perhaps a great opportunity for the government to assert its claims of being action-oriented and having zero tolerance ...
-
March 04, 2018, Sunday
Fugitive Bill: Letter to BS on govt getting tough on economic offenders
Most of the attached properties are lying locked resulting in deterioration in the value of the assets
-
March 04, 2018, Sunday
PNB scam: Letter to BS on how do you make regulators accountable?
The real remedy is not to have so many regulators thinking that the higher level of regulator will be independent
-
March 02, 2018, Friday
Letter to BS: Kharge not to attend Lokpal meeting as special invitee
Appointment of Lokpal is an extra mile the government has to walk to fight against the menace of corruption
-
March 02, 2018, Friday
Letter to BS: Check for fraud in NPAs above Rs 500 mn, says govt
The government of India as the owner has the responsibility to ensure a smooth functioning of public sector banks
-
March 02, 2018, Friday
Letter to BS: It is important to reshuffle management of distressed firms
Retired officials are the cause of NPAs in most PSBs as they do not have the required capabilities and talent to turn their fate ...
-
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Exit polls are baseless: Letter to BS on Tripura, Nagaland elections
Such man-made prophecies could be highly remunerative for some national TV news channels