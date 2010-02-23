JUST IN
  • Sourav Ganguly

    March 03, 2018, Saturday

    Was fortunate to captain a great generation of players: Sourav Ganguly

    Ganguly tells Udit Misra that he decided to be aggressive as a captain to back his teammates and provide them an atmosphere to ...
  • Jeffrey Wasserstrom

    December 01, 2017, Friday

    Jeffrey Wasserstrom: The great interpreter

    Wasserstrom discusses China's political evolution under Xi Jinping and tells Rahul Jacob he sees little reason to be hopeful
  • Roland Folger

    September 01, 2017, Friday

    There is much to gain from luxury car segment in India: Mercedes India CEO

    As long as you can improve your market situation even in a declining market, you win, says Folger

  • January 02, 2015, Friday

    Lunch with BS: Dean Spears

    The executive director of Research Institute for Compassionate Economics, says rural India is a dismal outlier when it comes to ...
    February 22, 2013, Friday

    Lunch with BS: Anant Gupta

    HCL Techâ€™s new CEO would rather build on the legacy of his star predecessor to take the IT firm into the league of global ...
    September 25, 2012, Tuesday

    Lunch with BS: Wendell Rodricks

    As I wait for my guest, one of the most respected designers in Indian fashion, who is also 15 minutes late, I wonder if ...
    May 15, 2012, Tuesday

    Lunch with BS: Natarajan Chandrasekaran

    One of the youngest MDs of the Tata Group on why the Indian IT story is not over yet and what it takes to push the envelope in ...
    December 13, 2011, Tuesday

    Riding and lunching with BS: Anoop Prakash

    The ex-marine is on a mission to capture the Indian market for heavyweight bikes.
    November 08, 2011, Tuesday

    Lunch with BS: Khutub Hai

    India’s private sector could create a world-beating defence industry, if only the government would encourage it, says the ...
    September 13, 2011, Tuesday

    Lunch with BS: Chanda Kochhar

    One of the world’s most powerful women on fate and hard work — the cornerstones of her career in the banking world.
    September 06, 2011, Tuesday

    Lunch with BS: Pankaj Ghemawat

    The professor and strategist on making the world round again.
    April 12, 2011, Tuesday

    Lunch with BS: Mark J Penn

    The veteran of poll-based strategic consulting on why Indian firms aren’t as globally known as they should be, the Hillary ...
    January 18, 2011, Tuesday

    Lunch with BS: Patrick French

    Never before have I had such a serious conversation over French fries — not even in graduate school as a history student ...
    January 11, 2011, Tuesday

    Lunch with BS: Miguel Syjuco

    Among the spotless white mundus and crisp cotton saris of visitors to the Hay-on-Thiru festival held earlier in the year, one ...
    January 04, 2011, Tuesday

    Lunch with BS: Anil Singhvi

    The former boss of Gujarat Ambuja who oversaw Holcim’s takeover of ACC and Gujarat Ambuja is still the hottest deal-maker ...
    December 07, 2010, Tuesday

    Tea with BS: Ronnie Screwvala

    Ronnie Screwvala is an unconvincing media moghul. The founder and CEO of the Rs 664 crore UTV Group is erudite and completely ...
    November 30, 2010, Tuesday

    Tea with BS: Prasoon Joshi

    Over masala tea and sandwich, the 40-year old McCann India Chairman says advertising is now less about a make-believe wonder ...
    July 27, 2010, Tuesday

    Lunch with BS: Michael Boneham

    Ford sold just 35,000 cars last year, 13 years after it entered India.
    June 22, 2010, Tuesday

    Lunch with BS: Richard Jefferson

    Indian scientists must eschew their tribalism and absolutism and should learn to be more aware and inclusive to create the right ...
    February 23, 2010, Tuesday

    Coffee with BS: Amar Singh

    The former SP general secretary, who now stars in Malayalam/Bangla films, insists what looks like crony capitalism helped Uttar ...
