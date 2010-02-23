-
March 03, 2018, Saturday
Was fortunate to captain a great generation of players: Sourav Ganguly
Ganguly tells Udit Misra that he decided to be aggressive as a captain to back his teammates and provide them an atmosphere to ...
December 01, 2017, Friday
Jeffrey Wasserstrom: The great interpreter
Wasserstrom discusses China's political evolution under Xi Jinping and tells Rahul Jacob he sees little reason to be hopeful
September 01, 2017, Friday
There is much to gain from luxury car segment in India: Mercedes India CEO
As long as you can improve your market situation even in a declining market, you win, says Folger
January 02, 2015, Friday
Lunch with BS: Dean Spears
The executive director of Research Institute for Compassionate Economics, says rural India is a dismal outlier when it comes to ...
February 22, 2013, Friday
Lunch with BS: Anant Gupta
HCL Techâ€™s new CEO would rather build on the legacy of his star predecessor to take the IT firm into the league of global ...
September 25, 2012, Tuesday
Lunch with BS: Wendell Rodricks
As I wait for my guest, one of the most respected designers in Indian fashion, who is also 15 minutes late, I wonder if ...
May 15, 2012, Tuesday
Lunch with BS: Natarajan Chandrasekaran
One of the youngest MDs of the Tata Group on why the Indian IT story is not over yet and what it takes to push the envelope in ...
December 13, 2011, Tuesday
Riding and lunching with BS: Anoop Prakash
The ex-marine is on a mission to capture the Indian market for heavyweight bikes.
November 08, 2011, Tuesday
Lunch with BS: Khutub Hai
India’s private sector could create a world-beating defence industry, if only the government would encourage it, says the ...
September 13, 2011, Tuesday
Lunch with BS: Chanda Kochhar
One of the world’s most powerful women on fate and hard work — the cornerstones of her career in the banking world.
September 06, 2011, Tuesday
Lunch with BS: Pankaj Ghemawat
The professor and strategist on making the world round again.
April 12, 2011, Tuesday
Lunch with BS: Mark J Penn
The veteran of poll-based strategic consulting on why Indian firms aren’t as globally known as they should be, the Hillary ...
January 18, 2011, Tuesday
Lunch with BS: Patrick French
Never before have I had such a serious conversation over French fries — not even in graduate school as a history student ...
January 11, 2011, Tuesday
Lunch with BS: Miguel Syjuco
Among the spotless white mundus and crisp cotton saris of visitors to the Hay-on-Thiru festival held earlier in the year, one ...
January 04, 2011, Tuesday
Lunch with BS: Anil Singhvi
The former boss of Gujarat Ambuja who oversaw Holcim’s takeover of ACC and Gujarat Ambuja is still the hottest deal-maker ...
December 07, 2010, Tuesday
Tea with BS: Ronnie Screwvala
Ronnie Screwvala is an unconvincing media moghul. The founder and CEO of the Rs 664 crore UTV Group is erudite and completely ...
November 30, 2010, Tuesday
Tea with BS: Prasoon Joshi
Over masala tea and sandwich, the 40-year old McCann India Chairman says advertising is now less about a make-believe wonder ...
July 27, 2010, Tuesday
Lunch with BS: Michael Boneham
Ford sold just 35,000 cars last year, 13 years after it entered India.
June 22, 2010, Tuesday
Lunch with BS: Richard Jefferson
Indian scientists must eschew their tribalism and absolutism and should learn to be more aware and inclusive to create the right ...
February 23, 2010, Tuesday
Coffee with BS: Amar Singh
The former SP general secretary, who now stars in Malayalam/Bangla films, insists what looks like crony capitalism helped Uttar ...
