May 27, 2017, Saturday
I will never get into politics: Akshay Kumar
Says a lot of work has been done under PM Modi but the work is not over
February 24, 2017, Friday
Lunch with BS: The curator's eye
Sudarshan Shetty tells Anjuli Bhargava how he selects what he shows the rest of the world
January 13, 2017, Friday
A catalyst and connector
Lunch with BS: Mira Nair, Film-maker
July 15, 2016, Friday
Lunch with BS: Sanjna Kapoor
After injecting life into Mumbai's Prithvi Theatre and running it for years, Kapoor tells Anjuli Bhargava that she is consumed by ...
April 11, 2014, Friday
Lunch with BS: Rahul Ram
Indian Ocean's lead singer and bass guitarist tells Geetanjali Krishna ahead of the release of the band's latest album
February 28, 2014, Friday
Lunch with BS: Lior Suchard
For a mind-reader and "supernatural entertainer", thinking out of the box isn't enough since he had to throw out the box long ...
October 30, 2012, Tuesday
Lunch with BS: Anurag Kashyap
It is 3:00 p m on a Sunday afternoon when I walk into The Westin, a hideous grey-and-glass monstrosity in Gurgaon. This meeting ...
December 27, 2011, Tuesday
Tea with BS: Farhan Akhtar
The Don 2 director talks about work-life balance, marketing innovations and Bollywood’s obsession with opening weekend ...
September 28, 2010, Tuesday
Lunch with BS: Sandeep Goyal
At 5’8” and 90 kg-plus, Sandeep Goyal walks at a measured pace to Gallups at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course. ...
September 07, 2010, Tuesday
Tea with BS: Pranav Mistry
The youthful inventor of the “Sixth Sense” device has foreign governments and film-makers interested in his ...
March 09, 2010, Tuesday
Coffee with BS: Abhay Deol
The actor insists he does ‘commercial’ cinema but not formula films - Hollywood movies his uncle Dharmendra and ...
February 02, 2010, Tuesday
Tea with BS: Manmohan Shetty
He set up India’s first multiplex, most major production and distribution firms listed after he did - yet, the man who saw ...
September 30, 2008, Tuesday
DINNER WITH BS: Siddharth Basu and Anita Kaul Basu
One was a journalist, the other was trying to make a career out of theatre and quizzing. They ended up as entrepreneurs who ...
December 18, 2007, Tuesday
TEA WITH BS: Aamir Khan
The actor-turned-producer-turned-director feels he could have been a good teacher and then explains what will make ...
October 23, 2007, Tuesday
DINNER WITH BS: Jaideep Sahni
Incredibly, Bollywood's hottest scriptwriter is not a film buff and thinks his training as a computer engineer has helped him ...
October 16, 2007, Tuesday
LUNCH WITH BS: 'Begum Nawazish Ali'
Pakistan's most popular drag act and actor is coming to India to look for a larger audience, on a TV screen near you.
August 28, 2007, Tuesday
LUNCH WITH BS: Ram Gopal Varma
The maverick director talks about his decision to remake one of India's timeless classics and why logic should not get in ...
July 24, 2007, Tuesday
COFFEE WITH BS: Anil Kapoor
After three decades of being different things to different people, the actor reincarnates as what else? a producer and also ...
