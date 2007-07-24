JUST IN
  • Akshay Kumar

    May 27, 2017, Saturday

    I will never get into politics: Akshay Kumar

    Says a lot of work has been done under PM Modi but the work is not over
  • Sudarshan Shetty

    February 24, 2017, Friday

    Lunch with BS: The curator's eye

    Sudarshan Shetty tells Anjuli Bhargava how he selects what he shows the rest of the world
  • mira Nair

    January 13, 2017, Friday

    A catalyst and connector

    Lunch with BS: Mira Nair, Film-maker
  • Lunch with BS: Sanjna Kapoor

    July 15, 2016, Friday

    Lunch with BS: Sanjna Kapoor

    After injecting life into Mumbai's Prithvi Theatre and running it for years, Kapoor tells Anjuli Bhargava that she is consumed by ...
  • Rahul Ram

    April 11, 2014, Friday

    Lunch with BS: Rahul Ram

    Indian Ocean's lead singer and bass guitarist tells Geetanjali Krishna ahead of the release of the band's latest album
  • Lior Suchard

    February 28, 2014, Friday

    Lunch with BS: Lior Suchard

    For a mind-reader and "supernatural entertainer", thinking out of the box isn't enough since he had to throw out the box long ...
    October 30, 2012, Tuesday

    Lunch with BS: Anurag Kashyap

    It is 3:00 p m on a Sunday afternoon when I walk into The Westin, a hideous grey-and-glass monstrosity in Gurgaon. This meeting ...
    December 27, 2011, Tuesday

    Tea with BS: Farhan Akhtar

    The Don 2 director talks about work-life balance, marketing innovations and Bollywood’s obsession with opening weekend ...
    September 28, 2010, Tuesday

    Lunch with BS: Sandeep Goyal

    At 5’8” and 90 kg-plus, Sandeep Goyal walks at a measured pace to Gallups at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course. ...
    September 07, 2010, Tuesday

    Tea with BS: Pranav Mistry

    The youthful inventor of the “Sixth Sense” device has foreign governments and film-makers interested in his ...
    March 09, 2010, Tuesday

    Coffee with BS: Abhay Deol

    The actor insists he does ‘commercial’ cinema but not formula films - Hollywood movies his uncle Dharmendra and ...
    February 02, 2010, Tuesday

    Tea with BS: Manmohan Shetty

    He set up India’s first multiplex, most major production and distribution firms listed after he did - yet, the man who saw ...
    September 30, 2008, Tuesday

    DINNER WITH BS: Siddharth Basu and Anita Kaul Basu

    One was a journalist, the other was trying to make a career out of theatre and quizzing. They ended up as entrepreneurs who ...
    December 18, 2007, Tuesday

    TEA WITH BS: Aamir Khan

    The actor-turned-producer-turned-director feels he could have been a good teacher and then explains what will make ...
    October 23, 2007, Tuesday

    DINNER WITH BS: Jaideep Sahni

    Incredibly, Bollywood's hottest scriptwriter is not a film buff and thinks his training as a computer engineer has helped him ...
    October 16, 2007, Tuesday

    LUNCH WITH BS: 'Begum Nawazish Ali'

    Pakistan's most popular drag act and actor is coming to India to look for a larger audience, on a TV screen near you.
    August 28, 2007, Tuesday

    LUNCH WITH BS: Ram Gopal Varma

    The maverick director talks about his decision to remake one of India's timeless classics and why logic should not get in ...
    July 24, 2007, Tuesday

    COFFEE WITH BS: Anil Kapoor

    After three decades of being different things to different people, the actor reincarnates as what else? a producer and also ...