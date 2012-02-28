JUST IN
    May 06, 2017, Saturday

    Why banks don't need as many branches as they have right now

    UPI as revolutionary an idea as ATMs were 20 yrs ago, says Stuart Milne, Head, HSBC India
  • ARVIND SUBRAMANIAN

    April 14, 2017, Friday

    Meet Arvind Subramanian, chief economic advisor and a professor at heart

    Chief Economic Advisor has a freewheeling lunch with Rahul Jacob over food from a North Block dhaba
  • Prakash Kumar

    March 04, 2017, Saturday

    How can information technology help government deliver better?

    Over lunch, Prakash Kumar, CEO, GST Network discusses this with Sudipto Dey
  • Zarin Daruwala, CEO, Standard Chartered India

    January 20, 2017, Friday

    Lunch with BS: Celebrating liabilities

    StanChart India's CEO explains why building the retail franchise is a critical piece of her strategy
  • Lunch with BS: Ananya Birla

    March 25, 2016, Friday

    Lunch with BS: Ananya Birla

    Over Lebanese delicacies, the daughter of billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla talks money, relationships, her passions and how she ...
  • Lunch with BS: Gaurav Deepak

    March 11, 2016, Friday

    Lunch with BS: Gaurav Deepak

    Over bhel puri and chilli paneer, Gaurav Deepak tells Abhineet Kumar how Avendus became the start-ups' most sought after bank and ...
  • Rajiv Kaul, CEO, CMS Info Systems

    January 08, 2016, Friday

    Lunch with BS: Rajiv Kaul

    Once the youngest MD of Microsoft India, Rajiv Kaul, Executive Vice-Chairman & CEO, CMS Info Systems talks to Shyamal ...
  • Lunch with BS: Ravneet Gill

    September 25, 2015, Friday

    Lunch with BS: Ravneet Gill

    The Deutsche Bank India CEO tells Shyamal Majumdar and Nupur Anand that India will remain on top in the bank's Strategic 2020 ...
  • Pramit Jhaveri

    July 11, 2014, Friday

    Lunch with BS: Pramit Jhaveri

    Pramit Jhaveri talks to Shyamal Majumdar & Nupur Anand about his passion for art, how Citi India scripted the turnaround of ...
  • K C Chakrabarty

    May 30, 2014, Friday

    Lunch with BS: K C Chakrabarty

    Chakrabarty tells Shyamal Majumdar & Manojit Saha that banking came to him not by design but by accident, and that banks in ...

  • July 19, 2013, Friday

    Lunch with BS: Onno Ruhl

    East Europe after the fall of the Berlin Wall, Africa in flux, the World Bank's Country Director has been there, done that but is ...
    December 04, 2012, Tuesday

    Lunch with BS: Pratip Chaudhuri

    The first six months are usually a honeymoon period in a CEO’s life. But Pratip Chaudhuri says his first six months as ...

  • September 04, 2012, Tuesday

    Lunch with BS: Chandra Shekhar Ghosh

    Not so long ago, a senior West Bengal minister expressed surprise when Chandra Shekhar Ghosh told him that Bandhan, the highly ...
    August 14, 2012, Tuesday

    Lunch with BS: Manisha Girotra

    Rose Princess of Chandigarh at the age of 3 and show-stopper at a Mumbai fashion show in her later years. It would have been easy ...
    July 10, 2012, Tuesday

    Lunch with BS: U K Sinha

    It’s not often that you have the privilege of the capital markets regulator reciting the works of Sahir Ludhianvi and ...
    June 12, 2012, Tuesday

    Lunch with BS: Rajiv Lall

    He is an economist by training who slipped into the corner office. In between there was private equity punditry as a partner in ...
    June 05, 2012, Tuesday

    Lunch with BS: Roberto Zagha

    His stint saw a big jump in the development bank’s commitment in the country.
    May 01, 2012, Tuesday

    Lunch with BS: Ruchir Sharma

    It is difficult to associate Ruchir Sharma with his first book, Breakout Nations .In sharp contrast to the dramatic title and ...
    April 17, 2012, Tuesday

    Tea with BS: Roopa Kudva

    When we invited Roopa Kudva to choose a restaurant for lunch, she had a counter-invitation for us. “Let’s meet at the ...
    February 28, 2012, Tuesday

    Lunch with BS: Kaku Nakhate

    By her own admission, Kaku Nakhate is not the “networking type” and rarely goes out for lunches or dinners. Instead, ...
