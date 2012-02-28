-
May 06, 2017, Saturday
Why banks don't need as many branches as they have right now
UPI as revolutionary an idea as ATMs were 20 yrs ago, says Stuart Milne, Head, HSBC India
-
April 14, 2017, Friday
Meet Arvind Subramanian, chief economic advisor and a professor at heart
Chief Economic Advisor has a freewheeling lunch with Rahul Jacob over food from a North Block dhaba
-
March 04, 2017, Saturday
How can information technology help government deliver better?
Over lunch, Prakash Kumar, CEO, GST Network discusses this with Sudipto Dey
-
January 20, 2017, Friday
Lunch with BS: Celebrating liabilities
StanChart India's CEO explains why building the retail franchise is a critical piece of her strategy
-
March 25, 2016, Friday
Lunch with BS: Ananya Birla
Over Lebanese delicacies, the daughter of billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla talks money, relationships, her passions and how she ...
-
March 11, 2016, Friday
Lunch with BS: Gaurav Deepak
Over bhel puri and chilli paneer, Gaurav Deepak tells Abhineet Kumar how Avendus became the start-ups' most sought after bank and ...
-
January 08, 2016, Friday
Lunch with BS: Rajiv Kaul
Once the youngest MD of Microsoft India, Rajiv Kaul, Executive Vice-Chairman & CEO, CMS Info Systems talks to Shyamal ...
-
September 25, 2015, Friday
Lunch with BS: Ravneet Gill
The Deutsche Bank India CEO tells Shyamal Majumdar and Nupur Anand that India will remain on top in the bank's Strategic 2020 ...
-
July 11, 2014, Friday
Lunch with BS: Pramit Jhaveri
Pramit Jhaveri talks to Shyamal Majumdar & Nupur Anand about his passion for art, how Citi India scripted the turnaround of ...
-
May 30, 2014, Friday
Lunch with BS: K C Chakrabarty
Chakrabarty tells Shyamal Majumdar & Manojit Saha that banking came to him not by design but by accident, and that banks in ...
-
July 19, 2013, Friday
Lunch with BS: Onno Ruhl
East Europe after the fall of the Berlin Wall, Africa in flux, the World Bank's Country Director has been there, done that but is ...
-
December 04, 2012, Tuesday
Lunch with BS: Pratip Chaudhuri
The first six months are usually a honeymoon period in a CEO’s life. But Pratip Chaudhuri says his first six months as ...
-
September 04, 2012, Tuesday
Lunch with BS: Chandra Shekhar Ghosh
Not so long ago, a senior West Bengal minister expressed surprise when Chandra Shekhar Ghosh told him that Bandhan, the highly ...
-
August 14, 2012, Tuesday
Lunch with BS: Manisha Girotra
Rose Princess of Chandigarh at the age of 3 and show-stopper at a Mumbai fashion show in her later years. It would have been easy ...
-
July 10, 2012, Tuesday
Lunch with BS: U K Sinha
It’s not often that you have the privilege of the capital markets regulator reciting the works of Sahir Ludhianvi and ...
-
June 12, 2012, Tuesday
Lunch with BS: Rajiv Lall
He is an economist by training who slipped into the corner office. In between there was private equity punditry as a partner in ...
-
June 05, 2012, Tuesday
Lunch with BS: Roberto Zagha
His stint saw a big jump in the development bank’s commitment in the country.
-
May 01, 2012, Tuesday
Lunch with BS: Ruchir Sharma
It is difficult to associate Ruchir Sharma with his first book, Breakout Nations .In sharp contrast to the dramatic title and ...
-
April 17, 2012, Tuesday
Tea with BS: Roopa Kudva
When we invited Roopa Kudva to choose a restaurant for lunch, she had a counter-invitation for us. “Let’s meet at the ...
-
February 28, 2012, Tuesday
Lunch with BS: Kaku Nakhate
By her own admission, Kaku Nakhate is not the “networking type” and rarely goes out for lunches or dinners. Instead, ...