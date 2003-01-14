-
February 10, 2018, Saturday
Picasso explains managing artist's legacy over appams and fish curry
If nostalgia is on the menu, it must make allowance for Pablo Picasso who Bernard remembers as 'tender and sweet'
-
January 19, 2018, Friday
A creative person is not in control of his urges to paint: Satish Gujral
Gujral also feels that his life has been 'full of incidents' - many of them determining the curves and turns that his career has ...
-
June 15, 2004, Tuesday
LUNCH WITH BS: Manjula Padmanabhan
Writer Manjula Padmanabhan talks about her repeating cycles of sadness
There is a small hen sparrow exercising her ...
-
February 24, 2004, Tuesday
LUNCH WITH BS: Nandan Nilekani
Even when the compulsion of dressing formally makes him sport a tie, the image of him that persists is one of a quintessential, ...
-
January 06, 2004, Tuesday
LUNCH WITH BS: Leila Sheth
Â Her memoirs indicate that Leila Seth will be an easy lunch companion. As a law student on her way to becoming the first woman ...
-
December 02, 2003, Tuesday
LUNCH WITH BS: Bimal Jalan
The former RBI governor retains an appetite for governance issues on the eve of his parliamentary debut, as T N Ninan ...
-
November 11, 2003, Tuesday
LUNCH WITH BS: Marc Faber
Marc Faber, the global investment guru, reveals his passion for beer, bikes and babes to Haseeb A Drabu If he weren't an ...
-
October 14, 2003, Tuesday
LUNCH WITH BS: Ashok Jhunjhunwala
Ashok Jhunjhunwala tells Subir Roy why he first shunned business but tailors his technological visions to work in the ...
-
October 07, 2003, Tuesday
LUNCH WITH BS: S Gurumurthy
S Gurumurthy's world-view is heavily influenced by his rural Brahminical roots, discovers Sanjay K Pillai over a ...
-
September 30, 2003, Tuesday
LUNCH WITH BS: Anjolie Ela Menon
Once considered the grande dame of drawing room art, Anjolie Ela Menon's new-found respectability is based on the ...
-
September 02, 2003, Tuesday
LUNCH WITH BS: Jean Dreze
Jean Dreze tells Aditi Phadnis why action-oriented development economics need not be a contradiction in terms ...
-
August 05, 2003, Tuesday
LUNCH WITH BS: Kaushik Basu
When he's not modelling government behaviour into game theory, Kaushik Basu's painting sarees, even writing a ...
-
July 29, 2003, Tuesday
LUNCH WITH BS: Scott Bayman
Scott Bayman, GE India's President and CEO proves a big fan of India and Japanese food writes Kanika Datta ...
-
June 17, 2003, Tuesday
LUNCH WITH BS: Sitaram Yechury
Sitaram Yechury tells Ajay Singh why the Left is more relevant than ever in India's current political milieu ...
-
May 20, 2003, Tuesday
LUNCH WITH BS: Pico Iyer
Pico Iyer speaks to Nilanjana S Roy about his second fiction foray Abandon over his favourite prawn appetisers ...
-
May 06, 2003, Tuesday
LUNCH WITH BS: Vijay Mallya
Up close and personal, Vijay Mallya proves larger than life, as Bhupesh Bhandari ...
-
April 01, 2003, Tuesday
LUNCH WITH BS: Subir Raha
ONGC's chief Subir Raha loves a chat and hates sycophancy
The first thing that strikes me as we enter ...
-
February 11, 2003, Tuesday
LUNCH WITH BS: S Ramodorai
S Ramodorai's low profile does not match his role as a major force in the Tata group, as Arijit De discovers over a ...
-
January 28, 2003, Tuesday
LUNCH WITH BS: Navjot Singh Sidhu
Navjot Singh Sidhu lays on the witticisms and anecdotes about his life over lunch with Bhupesh Bhandari ...
-
January 14, 2003, Tuesday
LUNCH WITH BS: Shombit Sengupta
Founder of Shining Emotional Surplus, Shombit Sengupta, has a fine instinct for corporate strategy
In the ...