November 09, 2016, Wednesday
Why Modi's bold move on black money may not eliminate black money
Demonetisation of high-denomination notes to tackle existing black money, but not future generation
March 15, 2016, Tuesday
Narendra Modi: The one handed Prime Minister
Why India and the 'Free Market' needs a Manmohan Singh, not a Modi
February 22, 2016, Monday
Serving armed forces officer tells us how to save the nation from pseudo-nationalism
If the devil can cite scripture for his purpose, then our pseudo-nationalists cite the constitution, the sedition law and their ...
November 10, 2015, Tuesday
What can retailers learn about India millennials from their gifting patterns?
Indian millennials' gifting is marked by a tendency toward self-expression, individual choice and personalisation, along with a ...
