INTERVIEW
-
D S Kolamkar & Arvind Subramanian: A common Indian agricultural market?
Last Updated at
In the final part of a series, the authors explain the characteristics of agricultural markets in India and look at the possibilities of setting ...
-
Hero to acquire certain assets of US-based EBR
Last Updated at
The acquisition is part of a settlement agreement with court-appointed receiver in the bankruptcy matter of the US-based company
-
Got undisclosed assets abroad? Your time starts now
Last Updated at
Govt today opened three-month compliance window for black money disclosure
-
Looking at an Alibaba-like organisational structure: Rahul Yadav
Last Updated at
Interview with CEO, Housing.com
Profiles
-
Himanshu Rai
Dean of MISB Bocconi, SDA Bocconi Professor of Organization & Human Resources Management
-
Maurizio Poli
SDA Bocconi Professor of Quantitative Methods
-
Massimo Magni
Professor of Organization and Human Resources Management
-
Leonardo Luca Etro
Professor of Accounting, Control, Corporate and Real Estate Finance
News
-
Jayalalithaa likely to be elected leader of the legislature party on May 22
Decks were cleared for Jayalalithaa's return as Tamil Nadu chief minister after the Karnataka high court on May 11 acquitted her in the assets ...
-
Jaya all set to return as CM
AIADMK chief Jayalalithaa is all set to return as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister soon for the fifth time following her acquittal in the ...
-
T N Ninan: Cut Modi some slackT N Ninan
A call for balance in assessing the first year of the PM -- and less prickliness on the part of the BJP
-
Mihir S Sharma: Wasting 282Mihir S Sharma
Narendra Modi is squandering a mandate for change on feeble, unimaginative incrementalism