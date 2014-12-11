-
April 01, 2015, Wednesday
MISB Bocconi Summer Internship Report 2015
Post Graduate Program in Business
-
April 01, 2015, Wednesday
Mandatory auditor rotation can improve reporting standards: Prof. Antonio Marra
Prof. Antonio Marra of SDA Bocconi, Italy, believes that mandatory rotation of an auditor is effective, but not the only solution ...
-
March 24, 2015, Tuesday
Humour can have a positive effect on project management: Prof Marco Sampietro
In this interview, Prof Marco Sampietro of SDA Bocconi, Italy, shares the funny side of the effect of humour on project ...
-
March 24, 2015, Tuesday
Radical innovations rarely come from large organisations: Prof. Mikkel Draebye
In this interview, Prof. Mikkel Draebye of SDA Bocconi, Italy, explains the importance of corporate entrepreneurship in the ...
-
March 04, 2015, Wednesday
ICT is a core to innovation in any Industry or organisation: Prof. Paola Bielli
In this interview, Prof. Paola Bielli, Professor of Information Systems, SDA Bocconi and Bocconi University discusses strategies ...
-
December 11, 2014, Thursday
Leaders should be responsible for organisation and co-workers: Prof. Massimo Magni
In this interview, Prof. Massimo Magni, Director of Organization and HR Department, SDA Bocconi, throws light on leadership ...
-
December 11, 2014, Thursday
It is difficult to manage a business based on intangible assets: Prof. Leonardo Luca Etro
In this interview, Prof. Leonardo Luca Etro of SDA Bocconi, Italy, sheds light on latest trends in M&A transactions involving ...
-
December 11, 2014, Thursday
By analysing data, companies are in better position to face the future: Prof. Maurizio Poli
In this interview, Prof. Maurizio Poli, Director Global Executive MBA at SDA Bocconi, Italy, emphasises on importance of data ...
-
December 11, 2014, Thursday
Bringing ethics in leadership discourse is imperative: Dr. Himanshu Rai
In this interview, Dr. Himanshu Rai, Dean of MISB Bocconi (the India campus of Bocconi University, Italy) discusses his thoughts ...
- Bandhan Bank IPO: Short-term investors can easily avoid this 'tie-up'
- As Sensex gains 611 points, investor wealth surges by Rs 1.78 trn
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- Grounding of 11 IndiGo, GoAir planes leaves hundreds of passengers stranded
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
You are here » Home » Partner Content » International Business & Economics » Article