Geetanjali Krishna: Of beauty and a contented beast
There is a beauty salon not far from where I live and, every day, I see men and women of all ages thronging its doorstep for all manners of ...
Mihir S Sharma: End the IAS
If Prime Minister Narendra Modi fails to live up to the expectations that he has raised, it will not be entirely his fault. After all, he has ...
Aditi Phadnis Five wrongs don't make a right
Nitish Kumar is on the brink of taking another wrong turn. It is hard to fathom why he would tie up with the Congress, which has little ...
Lunch with BS: Varun Gandhi
My kind of politics
Geetanjali Krishna: Bada Nangla Itamda's silent revolution
Creating viable livelihood options other than agriculture for village youths is probably one of the most constructive ways to stem migration. It ...
More News
Atos plans to hire 700-1,000 employees over next 12 months at Vadodara facility
Atos SE, with 86,000 employees in 66 countries, provides consulting and systems integration services, managed services and BPO, cloud ...
ISRO's GAGAN to provide navigational support to Railways
GAGAN is an indigenous navigational guide system developed by ISRO on the lines of GPS system of the US
NCP to go solo in Ahmedabad civic polls
The NCP will contest the upcoming AMC elections and will field its candidate in all the 48 wards of the city
Micromax Canvas Doodle 4: A few years too late
The 3,000-mAh battery is perfect for this huge phone
ITC: Limited impact of regulatory clamp
Implementing ban on sale of loose cigarettes in some states is a challenge but no immediate triggers for the stock
Premji Invest-backed FSS plans to raise Rs 1000-1200 cr through IPO
Proceeds will be utilised to fund company's growth. The company is also open to inorganic growth to get market and customer access
Latest News
Wipro's deploys 'soft robots' to manage helpdesk, recruitment
The IT major plans to set up an innovation lab in California to partner with clients, start-ups
- Now, IIT-Kharagpur offers a 'Make in India' course
- India's first private greenfield airport at Andal set to start flights
- I am being attacked for working tirelessly: PM
- Petroleum excise boosts indirect tax collections