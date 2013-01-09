-
August 31, 2014, Sunday
Fixed deposits with a time frame of 1-2 years can work
By November-December 2014, investors should also look at debt funds
January 30, 2013, Wednesday
Get locked into fixed products
For fixed deposit (FD) investors, there is some good news. Despite the rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks are ...
January 09, 2013, Wednesday
Choose deposit tenure in sync with future goals
If interest rates are likely to go down in 2013, as most economists and bankers are predicting, then locking into fixed deposits ...
