    December 10, 2017, Sunday

    Property, gold back on radar

    Reducing equity exposure and rebalancing into other asset classes may be sensible
    October 22, 2017, Sunday

    It's all about fundamentals

    Will these catch up with market returns this Samvat?
    September 17, 2017, Sunday

    Get clues from FPIs

    A falling rupee and lower foreign buying in equities are signals investors should watch out for
    February 13, 2013, Wednesday

    Planning for retirement through pension plans?

    A combination of EPF, PPF, NPS along with equities will be a good option
    February 03, 2013, Sunday

    Do you have enough to retire comfortably?

    At the age of 53 years, when most people start thinking about planning for retirement, Pankaj Kumar quit his banking job and ...
    January 28, 2013, Monday

    Are you super-rich?

    With an annual salary of Rs 12-15 lakh, you might not be able to buy a decent house in any of the top metros. However, in the ...
    January 21, 2013, Monday

    Financial Planning: Malhar Majumder

    I am 35 and earn Rs 10 lakh a year. I plan to pursue an MBA in the next two years. I don’t have any liabilities by way of ...
    December 31, 2012, Monday

    Financial Planning: Malhar Majumder

    I changed my profession this year and as a result, had to take a cut in my pay by 40 per cent. Today, I earn Rs 35,000 in hand ...
    December 17, 2012, Monday

    Life after employment

    How would you like to live your life after retirement? While being away from the daily grind might be a welcome change, the ...
    December 14, 2012, Friday

    Differences between tax-friendly bonds

    Another season of tax-saving bonds is upon us. While Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) kicked this off last week, the Power ...
    December 12, 2012, Wednesday

    No more deductions, please

    The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is the biggest chunk of retirement kitty for most people. The Employees Provident Fund ...
    December 02, 2012, Sunday

    Manage expenses using a budget

    Rajeev (29) and Shweta (26) go through a harrowing time during the last 10 days of the month. Their bank balances hover near the ...
    November 12, 2012, Monday

    Financial Planning: Malhar Majumdar

    I am 26 and have been working for two years. I earn Rs 45,000 a month. I have no dependents. My monthly expenses are Rs ...
    November 12, 2012, Monday

    Why is our house smaller than my friends, mom?

    Eight year-old Aditya does not like the fact that his house in Mumbai is smaller than the one his parents have in Pune. He also ...