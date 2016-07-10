-
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Mis-selling insurance products: The bank fraud no one is checking
Kumar's case is not isolated, and public sector banks aren't the only ones to blame. Private sector banks are no better
February 19, 2018, Monday
PNB Rs 114-bn fraud: Is it a threat or opportunity for investors?
But it may go into a long downward spiral before things turn around
January 14, 2018, Sunday
Increase bond market limits
If the bond market stays bearish for an extended period, negative sentiment will feed into equities
December 31, 2017, Sunday
Behavioural science, anyone?
Understanding how retail investors think or feel is likely to be very important
December 17, 2017, Sunday
First World will attract more flows
Emerging market investors should recalibrate strategy to this reality
November 26, 2017, Sunday
Small rise in consumption will lead to a sharp increase in earnings
Big companies have done better than small and medium-sized ones and a few sectors have done well
November 22, 2017, Wednesday
More options for housing societies
The more-aware housing societies are already shifting their investment to debt mutual funds and arbitrage mutual funds
October 29, 2017, Sunday
Focus on bank functioning
Reforms might be difficult due to elections and hostile bank unions
August 27, 2017, Sunday
Cheap stocks aren't easy to find
It would be prudent to pick stocks trading at much lower valuations than the market average
July 26, 2017, Wednesday
A good year for affordable housing
Provisions of RERA, subsidy under PMAY, relaxation in PF withdrawal to buy a house will aid housing
July 23, 2017, Sunday
Good time to review portfolio
Book some profits in equities and reallocate asset weights
June 18, 2017, Sunday
Bull market amid debt crisis
Excess liquidity can lead to such a situation
May 28, 2017, Sunday
Investment strategy in a bull market
SIPs take a longer time to give good returns. It's better to moderate your expectations
January 30, 2017, Monday
Devangshu Datta: Focus on fiscal deficit
Historically, markets often respond negatively to Budgets after being over-optimistic in the run-up
November 30, 2016, Wednesday
What makes a property purchase commercial?
A person can also change his mind over a period of time, due to various circumstances
November 27, 2016, Sunday
Devangshu Datta: Benefit from weak rupee, lower rates
Invest in stocks of export-oriented and capital-intensive companies'
November 20, 2016, Sunday
Devangshu Datta: Equity must for sound returns over long term
Longer investment horizon reduces risk and volatility
August 28, 2016, Sunday
Making money gets difficult
An index P/E of 23 implies that the market is already discounting EPS growth at 20% or more
July 17, 2016, Sunday
Stay invested but be ready to book profits
Reduce exposure if uncomfortable with current valuations
July 10, 2016, Sunday
Consolidation inevitable in telecom sector
This year can be make or break for the industry. A big shake-out could be triggered by the auctions
