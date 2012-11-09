JUST IN
You are here » Home » PF » Column » Loans

  • Photo: Shutterstock

    October 19, 2017, Thursday

    How lenders game the system

    Benchmarks can be changed, but without any action on errants banks who are gaming the system, borrowers will be on the losing
  • Benefit only for low home loan slabs

    October 05, 2017, Thursday

    Benefit only for low home loan slabs

    There are good benefits for borrowers in the range of 8.35-8.4%. Otherwise, the backending of discounts makes the offers ...
  • Representational Image

    September 20, 2017, Wednesday

    Raw deal for bank customers

    Lenders have justified high rates on the tenuous ground that someone has to pay for their bad corporate debts
  • Photo: Shutterstock

    April 26, 2017, Wednesday

    Which is the best home loan?

    Avoid lenders who insist that you should buy insurance policies only from them
  • Taxpayers shouldn’t subsidise lenders

    March 22, 2017, Wednesday

    Taxpayers shouldn't subsidise lenders

    Govt should ensure that banks don't use the new interest subsidy scheme to shore up their profits
  • Image1

    January 08, 2017, Sunday

    Banks: New dimension of strain

    Price correction in real estate could trigger a higher rate of defaults
  • Ranjit Punja: Lenders prefer a credit score of 750 or more

    December 17, 2015, Thursday

    Ranjit Punja: Lenders prefer a credit score of 750 or more

    Whenever an individual avails a loan or credit card, the lender reports details, such as outstanding, interest rate, and equated ...
  • Image1

    January 07, 2013, Monday

    How to read a credit information report

    You have applied for a two-wheeler loan and the bank you went to rejected your application, citing non-repayment of credit card ...
  • Image1

    December 24, 2012, Monday

    Easy financing for superbikes

    Gautam Bajaj, 35 years, is an IT professional working with Microsoft in Bangalore. Recently, he took a loan of Rs 4 lakh from ...
  • Image1

    November 27, 2012, Tuesday

    Pre-approved is premature

    All bank account holders and credit card owners have received such mails – ‘You are eligible for a pre-approved ...
  • Image1

    November 20, 2012, Tuesday

    Few takers for small loans in cities

    Borrowers in big cities have to do everything in an expansive manner, even borrow big to attract bankers. If your home loan size ...
  • Image1

    November 09, 2012, Friday

    Playing the base rate game

    Two years back when the Reserve Bank of India introduced the base rate as the benchmark for banks to calculate all lending rates, ...