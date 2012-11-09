-
October 19, 2017, Thursday
How lenders game the system
Benchmarks can be changed, but without any action on errants banks who are gaming the system, borrowers will be on the losing
-
October 05, 2017, Thursday
Benefit only for low home loan slabs
There are good benefits for borrowers in the range of 8.35-8.4%. Otherwise, the backending of discounts makes the offers ...
-
September 20, 2017, Wednesday
Raw deal for bank customers
Lenders have justified high rates on the tenuous ground that someone has to pay for their bad corporate debts
-
April 26, 2017, Wednesday
Which is the best home loan?
Avoid lenders who insist that you should buy insurance policies only from them
-
March 22, 2017, Wednesday
Taxpayers shouldn't subsidise lenders
Govt should ensure that banks don't use the new interest subsidy scheme to shore up their profits
-
January 08, 2017, Sunday
Banks: New dimension of strain
Price correction in real estate could trigger a higher rate of defaults
-
December 17, 2015, Thursday
Ranjit Punja: Lenders prefer a credit score of 750 or more
Whenever an individual avails a loan or credit card, the lender reports details, such as outstanding, interest rate, and equated ...
-
January 07, 2013, Monday
How to read a credit information report
You have applied for a two-wheeler loan and the bank you went to rejected your application, citing non-repayment of credit card ...
-
December 24, 2012, Monday
Easy financing for superbikes
Gautam Bajaj, 35 years, is an IT professional working with Microsoft in Bangalore. Recently, he took a loan of Rs 4 lakh from ...
-
November 27, 2012, Tuesday
Pre-approved is premature
All bank account holders and credit card owners have received such mails – ‘You are eligible for a pre-approved ...
-
November 20, 2012, Tuesday
Few takers for small loans in cities
Borrowers in big cities have to do everything in an expansive manner, even borrow big to attract bankers. If your home loan size ...
-
November 09, 2012, Friday
Playing the base rate game
Two years back when the Reserve Bank of India introduced the base rate as the benchmark for banks to calculate all lending rates, ...