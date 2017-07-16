-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Time for deep correction? We can see 50% being chopped off peak prices
Nifty and the Sensex, are trading at the price-to-earnings ratio (PE) of 25. That's well above their long-term mean/median levels ...
-
February 26, 2018, Monday
CIL has to shape up: Privatising coal mining to create window for investors
CCEA took a brave decision last week when it cleared private participation in coal mining via an auction methodology. This is a ...
-
January 24, 2018, Wednesday
If bank delays credit, the consumer should be compensated for mental agony
On making inquiries, BoI informed Kapur that the investment was linked to high or low rate of inflation, but the exact formula ...
-
January 11, 2018, Thursday
Changes to flight schedule & the elderly: Airlines must provide wheelchair
An airline is responsible if passengers face inconvenience due to last-minute changes to flight schedule
-
January 07, 2018, Sunday
Rupee may fall against euro, yen, but continue to rise against the dollar
One possible reason is that the Euro zone has seen strong growth for the first time since the global financial crisis
-
December 27, 2017, Wednesday
No technical pleas to reject claims
The insurer rejected the claim citing delay in intimation. The Commission rejected this argument
-
December 25, 2017, Monday
Bias towards bearishness
Several sharp corrections seem to be on the cards in 2018
-
December 13, 2017, Wednesday
Revision petition needs new facts
Revision proceedings are maintainable when the forum has violated the principles of natural justice
-
December 03, 2017, Sunday
Money chasing few stocks
Change in retail sentiment prior to elections could end bubble
-
November 19, 2017, Sunday
Strong revenue growth soon
However, it will primarily be due to the low base effect after demonetisation
-
November 16, 2017, Thursday
Railways to pay for bridge collapse accidents
The dept inquiry conducted by the Railways revealed that the bridge had collapsed due to corrosion of the connecting cross
-
November 12, 2017, Sunday
Analysis of cash flow is crucial
This should throw up firms better able to survive effects of a working capital crunch under GST
-
November 05, 2017, Sunday
IPOs: Have a 'stag' strategy
Be ready to book profits and sell out if the stock lists at a premium
-
November 02, 2017, Thursday
Now, school must pay if a student gets injured on its premises
The school becomes liable for failing in its duty to monitor the students and enforce discipline
-
October 26, 2017, Thursday
All cases aren't time barred
When neither delivery is given nor money refunded to the consumer of a disputed product, limitation will not apply
-
October 11, 2017, Wednesday
More documentation for unregistered firms
The builder claimed that the government's decision to claim land for redevelopment did not allow him to construct flats
-
September 24, 2017, Sunday
Time for a lower rupee
A trader with a six-month horizon can target export-oriented stocks
-
August 30, 2017, Wednesday
Bank liable for online frauds
Banks are duty bound to take steps to assess risk, provide robust mechanism to prevent, detect fraud
-
August 13, 2017, Sunday
A case for bitcoin
While it is perceptibly riskier, it could be a major gainer in an uncertain global environment
-
July 16, 2017, Sunday
RBI must cut interest rates
Govt push needed to boost consumption and investment
