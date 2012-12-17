-
February 15, 2018, Thursday
Planning to buy a flat? Understand the law of limitation on possession
When possession is delayed, there is a continuing wrong. A buyer would be entitled to approach the consumer forum at any point of ...
August 17, 2017, Thursday
Claim escalation cost for delayed project
Delay in civic and other permissions can't be considered force majeure. It is deficiency in service
July 26, 2017, Wednesday
A good year for affordable housing
Provisions of RERA, subsidy under PMAY, relaxation in PF withdrawal to buy a house will aid housing
June 15, 2017, Thursday
Buying a home wins hands down against renting today. Here's why
Buying a home wins hands down against renting due to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and RERA laws
March 08, 2017, Wednesday
Nominee is not the undisputed owner
The court only ruled that society must transfer flat shares to the nominee
August 07, 2016, Sunday
Mixed view on infrastructure
Data indicate the number of stalled projects has climbed in the recent past but there has been some progress in road building
August 09, 2015, Sunday
Recession, inflation haunt real estate
Steep corrections in Delhi & Mumbai in the late 1990s had spurred the demand. This could happen again
February 16, 2015, Monday
Policymakers must release land
But it has to be done without triggering political agitations or crises in banking and real estate
April 26, 2014, Saturday
Stock market gains will help real estate
But given its risky profile, the sector could collapse if the bull run fails to take off
May 04, 2013, Saturday
Things improving for real estate
If there is a fall in interest rates, both borrowers and builders would be in a sweet spot
February 24, 2013, Sunday
Crystallising into a residential destination
In Bangalore, the best performing areas in 2012 were Hebbal, Sahakar Nagar and R T Nagar in north Bangalore. These locations saw ...
February 14, 2013, Thursday
Should you buy property now?
If you can, wait. Prices arenâ€™t likely to run away soon
January 28, 2013, Monday
Revised ready reckoner rates to pinch pockets
Be prepared to pay more to buy a house in Mumbai. For, the Maharashtra government has increased the ready reckoner rates by 18-20 ...
January 21, 2013, Monday
Realty check
Business Standard brings to you a snapshot of average current rates and unit sizes in localities that offer property in the price ...
January 14, 2013, Monday
Pune's Ambegaon on the rise
Ambegaon is going to be one of Pune's most vibrant real estate boom areas over the next 10 years. Today, more and more buyers are ...
January 07, 2013, Monday
January 07, 2013, Monday
Mistakes to avoid while buying a house
Buying your first home is a dream come true. But it can easily become a nightmare, if things go wrong. The most common mistake ...
December 31, 2012, Monday
Accessible for both Mumbai and Pune buyers
Ulwe is a residential market south of the Panvel creek. CIDCO, the planning authority of Navi Mumbai, has acquired land and is ...
December 20, 2012, Thursday
Legalise purchase of parking space
Ask any car owner in Mumbai or Delhi about their worst nightmare and it invariably has to be — absence of parking space in ...
December 17, 2012, Monday
It's time to cut real estate prices
It’s been a tough year for home buyers, as well as builders. With property prices continuing to hold steady or even rising ...
