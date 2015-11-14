-
February 19, 2017, Sunday
Pre-paid cards innovate fast after demonetisation
Variants can be used like a debit and credit card across merchants
January 08, 2017, Sunday
Dealing with digital black holes
Electronic transactions are rising fast, so are cases of payment failure and delayed settlement
December 24, 2016, Saturday
Demonetisation: Develop digital spending strategy
Use a limited number of payment options and track the expenses
December 19, 2016, Monday
Here's how to maximise fuel benefits through credit cards
The finance minister recently announced a 0.75% discount on fuel purchases if you make a digital payment at a petrol pump
December 15, 2016, Thursday
Insurance, fuel, rail tickets: How to benefit from Modi's cashless drive
All payments made via debit and credit cards, net banking and mobile wallets will be entitled to discounts
December 05, 2016, Monday
Secure your mobile wallet
With e-wallets beginning to play a larger role in transactions, it's important to adopt certain precautions
November 21, 2016, Monday
Expect your household budget to shoot up: Going cashless comes at a cost
When you start using digital payment options, your household budget is likely to shoot up
November 20, 2016, Sunday
Know all costs before you swipe a credit card
After demonetisation, people are expected to use plastic money more than ever before
October 31, 2016, Monday
Free lounge access, movie tickets and more: Credit cards offer benefits but don't miss the caveats
Analyse your spending pattern and go with a card that complements it
October 04, 2016, Tuesday
Taking loans to repay card dues is not smart
Use credit cards with discretion and try to generate a net monthly surplus to avoid falling into a debt trap
September 25, 2016, Sunday
Use credit card with discretion this festive season
While it is a convenient mode of payment, it is not an efficient way of borrowing. Repay your dues fully every month if you ...
September 07, 2016, Wednesday
Co-branded cards limit your options
While the number of points per spend is higher, one needs to make substantial expenditure on the credit card to get big benefits
June 18, 2016, Saturday
Punished for good financial behaviour?
You may be making payments on time and never rolling over credit, but the card issuer can raise interest rates and fee as it is ...
May 11, 2016, Wednesday
EMIs on credit card is useful but tricky on conditions
Keep in mind interest rate, tenure and additional charges if you exceed credit card limit
May 08, 2016, Sunday
Cut down on credit card expenses
The Reserve Bank of India's latest data indicate that spending per card is rising steadily - something that consumers should ...
April 17, 2016, Sunday
Foreign e-commerce sites can be cheap but risky
Be extra careful while using credit cards because there is a risk of misuse
February 08, 2016, Monday
Set limits on your debit card to prevent fraud
Will also be a check on overspending, especially on those given to children
February 07, 2016, Sunday
Card protection plans suit frequent travellers
Not all frauds are covered but these plans do provide safety from skimming and cloning of cards and emergency funds if a person ...
December 09, 2015, Wednesday
Forex conversion charges can raise credit card bill
Multi-currency pre-paid cards are a good option while travelling abroad
November 14, 2015, Saturday
Understanding offers from financial firms
Read the numbers carefully because no one can offer a credit card at zero cost or give a loan at a simple interest of 9%
