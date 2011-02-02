-
February 21, 2017, Tuesday
Employee Benefits: ESOPs can be risky but profitable
Understand the growth prospects of the start-up that you work for before accepting employee stock options
August 28, 2016, Sunday
Income fund investors need to tread carefully
After Urjit Patel's appointment as RBI governor-designate, the bond market witnessed a sell-off, as it became evident that there ...
July 24, 2016, Sunday
Case study
Business Standard analyses one family's finances and suggests a way forward
March 20, 2016, Sunday
February 28, 2016, Sunday
Cost-cutting tips for entrepreneurs
To reduce infrastructure costs, buy online, use cloud-based services for HR and telephony services, and rent office space as and ...
June 30, 2013, Sunday
Don't fret. Tackle the rupee fall
Students going abroad could look at options like paying tuition fee in one go, as you can get discounts
June 02, 2013, Sunday
Entrepreneurs: Get set, then go
Starting a business? Take care of the operational issues, keep costs low and get a handle on your finances. Here is how to do it
March 29, 2012, Thursday
Indians prefer filling shopping cart with online health products
Dhruvil Patel, 26, is a regular on health portals. It’s where he buys nutritional supplements and contact lenses, for a ...
March 07, 2012, Wednesday
Asia hedge fund startups falter, backers pull cash
Asia-focussed hedge funds that were started with the help of a major backer after the 2008 credit crisis are shutting down as a ...
January 25, 2012, Wednesday
The cyber route to making money
In the last 30 days, Gautam Udani delivered 562 orders across Mumbai, the average cost of each being Rs 300 and the total sales ...
January 22, 2012, Sunday
Is your succession plan in place?
Entrepreneurship is wrought with challenges, ranging from scaling up and administration to resource issues and succession ...
April 05, 2011, Tuesday
From midcap to mudcap
Recently, the Securities and Exchange Board of India identified a list of 2,000 companies as ‘illiquid’ stocks. It is ...
April 05, 2011, Tuesday
What is a top-up on a unit-linked insurance plan (Ulip)?
It is a facility to increase the amount of investment you can make as part of your insurance policy. It is something you can ...
March 29, 2011, Tuesday
Investing made simple
Imagine if we could become rich instantly without making any serious effort — things would be really simple. But it’s ...
March 29, 2011, Tuesday
What are tax-saving infrastructure bonds ?
These are special bonds issued by institutions such as Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI), Infrastructure Development ...
March 29, 2011, Tuesday
Debt Counselling: Sanjay Agarwal
I am a management trainee, earning a monthly stipend of Rs 25,000. While I was studying, a bank gave me a credit card with a ...
March 10, 2011, Thursday
Q&A: Krishna Kumar Karwa, MD, Emkay Global Financial Services
Krishna Kumar Karwa, managing director, Emkay Global Financial Services, tells Masoom Gupte that retail investors must keep their ...
March 04, 2011, Friday
Q&A: Aseem Dhru, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities
Aseem Dhru, managing director & CEO, HDFC Securities, tells Neha Pandey that high commodity prices, inflation and interest ...
February 17, 2011, Thursday
Q&A: Rajiv Anand, MD & CEO, Axis Mutual Fund
Rajiv Anand, managing director and CEO, Axis Mutual Fund, tells Masoom Gupte that stock markets have given attractive returns ...
February 02, 2011, Wednesday
Q&A: Harshad Patwardhan, JP Morgan Asset Management
Harshad Patwardhan, Investment manager, Equity, JP Morgan Asset Management, tells Dipta Joshi long-term retail investors should ...
