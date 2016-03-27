-
June 17, 2017, Saturday
Being fleeced in name of portfolio costs? Here is how you can beat the fees
If not understood well, portfolio costs can dent your returns significantly in the long term
-
April 07, 2017, Friday
Here's why succession certificate is important to claim financial assets
The process may take almost a year but is useful when negotiating with banks and debtors
-
February 27, 2017, Monday
Create a job loss fund
It should cover mandatory expenses, insurance premiums and loan instalments for 6 months to a year
-
November 12, 2016, Saturday
Teach children to transact safely online
This Children's Day, teach your child a few tricks of surviving in the digital world, such as transacting only on safe websites ...
-
November 05, 2016, Saturday
Challenges in having multiple advisors
Dividing parts of your wealth among different advisors can make it difficult to keep track, and dilutes the focus of long-term ...
-
October 15, 2016, Saturday
Safety nets to protect your wealth
Use PPF, Married Women Property Act and trusts to ring-fence assets
-
October 05, 2016, Wednesday
Overdraft against salary is cheaper
Short-term loans from NBFCs can be more convenient but come at higher cost
-
October 01, 2016, Saturday
Work towards achieving financial bliss
Couples need to sit down together, develop financial goals, and work systematically towards achieving them
-
September 29, 2016, Thursday
Stay financially fit after 60
After retirement, the pressure on finances increases in the absence of regular income. Here are a few suggestions to ensure a ...
-
September 19, 2016, Monday
Look at MF, PPF before investing in NCD
For the wealthy, post-tax returns of debt funds would work out better
-
August 07, 2016, Sunday
Ensure smooth transfer of wealth through a trust
While wills are easy to challenge, trusts are more foolproof. But the latter are more expensive
-
August 06, 2016, Saturday
Place of retirement will be key to your financial planning
NRIs working in West Asia where citizenship is not given need a different strategy than those working in the US and Europe
-
July 11, 2016, Monday
Simplify your financial life
Implement these basic tips, avoid mistakes, and you will give a headstart to your personal finances
-
July 10, 2016, Sunday
What is your risk profile?
It is a question that depends on various factors, such as age, dependents and market conditions
-
June 04, 2016, Saturday
Game plan to deal with job loss
Reduce frill expenses, monetise your assets and invest in professional development to negotiate the choppy phase
-
April 30, 2016, Saturday
Invest like a professional
A few steps you can emulate to select suitable products for your goals
-
April 25, 2016, Monday
Is your superannuation fund regulated?
Ask your HR for details about the fund, trustees and to know the returns
-
April 03, 2016, Sunday
Financial planning in new year: Start it now
Don't tinker with your long-term investment plan. But it is always better to make some critical changes, based on new tax laws ...
-
March 27, 2016, Sunday
Planning for homecoming
NRIs returning to India need to carefully manage the financial aspects of their shift
-
March 27, 2016, Sunday
Align financial needs with your child's career
If your child opts for an offbeat career, getting a loan might be difficult
