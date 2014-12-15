-
February 27, 2017, Monday
Your money: New gold bond issue is attractively priced
Investors who had put money in sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) in the last four issues, would be sitting on losses at present. That's ...
February 17, 2017, Friday
Your Money: Maintain 8-12% allocation to gold
The price rally in gold, which started since the beginning of the year, may not sustain
September 20, 2016, Tuesday
Add a silver lining to your portfolio
While silver has the potential to appreciate further, do take into account commission and storage cost
September 09, 2016, Friday
Invest in gold bond schemes
It's good for diversifying portfolio and saving for long-term goals
August 18, 2016, Thursday
Rally in gold may continue
There may be further upside, as negative real interest rates in developed world unlikely to end soon
June 27, 2016, Monday
Gold's comeback in portfolios
Despite having run up substantially in the past year, recent events like Brexit can lead to further gains
February 11, 2016, Thursday
Is the yellow metal at an inflexion point?
Gold has risen sharply due to rising risk aversion, but there remains a question mark on whether its current rally will sustain
January 18, 2016, Monday
Why bonds are the best way to invest in gold
Other than offering returns at par with the price of the yellow metal, one can also use these as collateral
January 13, 2016, Wednesday
Don't rush to buy gold just yet
While global uncertainty has led to a rise in prices in 2016, there is still a lot of doubt regarding its future
September 13, 2015, Sunday
Unlock the value of your gold
The recently approved government scheme provides both liquidity and returns
August 18, 2015, Tuesday
Avoid gold investments for some more time
It makes sense to wait for govt schemes such as gold bonds
July 26, 2015, Sunday
All that glitters is not gold
Don't rush to buy. Ensure the yellow metal is not more than 5% of your portfolio
June 20, 2015, Saturday
Gold monetisation not viable for investors in the yellow metal
Conversion into jewellery during redemption would entail 15-20% wastage and making charges, rendering the scheme inefficient
June 16, 2015, Tuesday
Gold returns to remain subdued
It's better to dilute the holding and start looking at equity
May 24, 2015, Sunday
How to make gold monetisation scheme work
A lot of issues with the GDS had to do with incentives to a bank for this scheme
May 19, 2015, Tuesday
Pledge gold coins and bars
The proposed gold monetisation scheme, if implemented, will help unlock value of idle gold
April 19, 2015, Sunday
Don't buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya
Purchase a coin as token otherwise given gold's bleak outlook for some time, it doesn't make sense to invest or buy it
March 17, 2015, Tuesday
Gold ETFs score over mining funds
They help diversify portfolio and are less risky
January 05, 2015, Monday
Stay away from gold for a while
Forecasts suggest subdued price and demand outlook; bank FDs and other assets giving better returns
December 15, 2014, Monday
The lure of gold: Why Kisan Vikas Patra can't cure it
Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) was re-launched with much fanfare by the finance ministry, with initial reports suggesting the minister ...