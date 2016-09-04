-
September 09, 2017, Saturday
Insure your home against natural calamities
Flooding of eastern India this monsoon underscores the need to buy home insurance
-
June 08, 2017, Thursday
Why multi-trip travel insurance is better if you're travelling frequently
It works out cheaper than the one-time travel plan if you're going abroad two or three times a year
-
April 06, 2017, Thursday
Murder could be accidental: Consumer activist
Since the insurer did not expect to be murdered, his death was accidental, the Commission said
-
March 02, 2017, Thursday
Your money: Don't rely on your group life cover alone
If you quit or change jobs in your 40s, buying an individual term plan will be expensive
-
February 21, 2017, Tuesday
Your money: How to compare insurers' data
While claims ratio is an important number, look at complaints, other parameters before choosing a policy
-
January 31, 2017, Tuesday
Your money: Disease-specific covers suited for high-risk patients
Such policies cover early stage ailments, too, unlike a comprehensive critical illness plan
-
January 22, 2017, Sunday
Health insurance: The more the better
Health care inflation rises at twice the speed of consumer inflation rate
-
January 12, 2017, Thursday
Job profile defines disability
Commission observed permanent total disability would've to be determined by loss of earning capacity
-
January 07, 2017, Saturday
Your money: Insurance gets e-commerce boost
Irdai's push will make insurance cheaper for consumers and enable a consolidated view of all policies
-
November 21, 2016, Monday
Revive lapsed insurance during special campaign
You are charged the same premium and also enjoy continuity benefits
-
October 26, 2016, Wednesday
Readers' Corner: General Insurance
K G Krishnamoorthy Rao, MD and CEO, Future Generali India Insurance, answers your questions
-
October 18, 2016, Tuesday
Policies covering AYUSH have stringent conditions
Ensure that the treatment is done at a government-recognised or accredited hospital
-
October 17, 2016, Monday
Weigh pros and cons of benefit-based products
While premium of these policies is constant, you could be left without a cover once their term expires
-
October 06, 2016, Thursday
Ensure safety of policies with e-account
While your insurer will help you open an e-insurance account at the time of buying a policy, existing policyholders must do so ...
-
October 05, 2016, Wednesday
Insurer is liable for delayed decision
Failure to communicate the rejection on policy revival application within 15 days would mean approval
-
September 29, 2016, Thursday
Do you have enough health cover?
You need to revise the sum insured periodically to keep pace with medical inflation
-
September 29, 2016, Thursday
Readers' Corner: Life Insurance
Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director & chief executive officer, HDFC Life, answers your questions
-
September 14, 2016, Wednesday
Insurance marketing firms provide more options
However, even this channel will represent the insurer rather than the customer
-
September 07, 2016, Wednesday
Theft without force isn't burglary
SC has observed that a clause in an insurance policy must be interpreted in a manner which benefits the insured only when the ...
-
September 04, 2016, Sunday
NPS scores on returns
In government bond plans, the NPS has returns of about 11 per cent, whereas long and medium term gilt funds category average is ...