February 21, 2018, Wednesday
How a pin code can nix your loan even if you have a great CIBIL score
If you live in a locality prone to defaults, your potential lender may not approve you loan despite the fact that you have a good ...
November 08, 2017, Wednesday
Needed: A retail borrowers' union to stop banks from cheating customers
As the RBI's Internal Committee report shows, both public and private sector banks have been cheating hapless customers
June 05, 2017, Monday
GRAPHIC: Make the most of current home loan rates
Shop around and weigh the pros and cons of various offers before deciding on a lender
April 23, 2017, Sunday
Home loans: Use annual bonus to reduce interest outgo
Avoid pre-payment if you have only a few years left or have a fixed-rate loan
April 14, 2017, Friday
Travel loans better than using credit cards
Do the cost-benefit analysis before going for it. Personal loans may be cheaper in some cases
February 23, 2017, Thursday
Harsh Roongta: Get your free credit report today
Credit Information Companies collate data of borrowers from lenders and share consolidated report
November 09, 2016, Wednesday
Home overdraft explained: ICICI is giving customers credit line against home loans
ICICI Bank's Home Overdraft offers a pay-for-use loan facility that salaried people can avail in immediate need
November 08, 2016, Tuesday
Here's how housing society certificates will now suffice for tax benefits
Income-tax tribunal has ruled that completion certificates from govt authorities are not a must for availing of home loan tax ...
November 07, 2016, Monday
Perks and pitfalls of car insurance add-ons
Spending a little more for add-on covers is a good idea, as these can help save on a large bill at the time of claiming insurance
October 16, 2016, Sunday
Loan against property: The dos and don'ts
Frequent balance transfer in search of a lower rate can be tricky for borrowers, if property prices fall
October 13, 2016, Thursday
Lending on P2P platforms is risky
Possibility of 16-22% annual returns is attractive but analysts suggest caution till norms are put in place
October 12, 2016, Wednesday
Education loans need to be regulated
Public sector banks are major players in this market. There are also specialised companies like Credila and Avanse
October 10, 2016, Monday
Get education loan up to Rs 1.5 crore
Don't be lax about repayment, as it can hamper your credit score even before you start earning
September 21, 2016, Wednesday
It's borrower's responsibility to insure goods
The loan agreement confers a right to the bank - not an obligation - to insure goods. If the lender fails to insure them, it ...
September 06, 2016, Tuesday
How to deal with different scores from credit bureaus
If variation is over 50 points, write to the bank and bureau immediately to correct the discrepancy
August 28, 2016, Sunday
Life Insurance: Amitabh Chaudhry
I have an endowment plan. Could I take a loan against my life insurance policy? What is the procedure? Will this affect my ...
August 21, 2016, Sunday
Apps to manage your expenses
Recently, Edelweiss Financial Services launched a Wealth Pack app
August 04, 2016, Thursday
Home loans for the tech-savvy
Indiabulls Housing Finance's online service allows customers to get loans without going to lender's office
July 31, 2016, Sunday
Realty check: Budget - Rs 1-2 crore
Business Standard brings you a snapshot of average current rates and unit sizes in localities that offer property in the price ...
July 17, 2016, Sunday
Identifying the next boom town
Tier-II cities offer attractive investment opportunities but place your bets only on those you can easily monitor and where ...